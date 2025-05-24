Advertisement
High school baseball: City Section championship results

By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION BASEBALL FINALS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

At Stengel Field

DIVISION III

#2 University 8, #1 Jefferson 1

DIVISION II

#7 Port of Los Angeles 6, #4 Chavez 5

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

At Dodger Stadium

DIVISION I

#2 Carson 3, #1 Banning 1

OPEN DIVISION

#2 El Camino Real 2, #1 Venice 0

