What we learned from the Kings' 3-2 shootout win over the Senators

The Kings could easily have packed it in and resigned themselves to a loss. They were down a goal with fewer than two minutes to go, on the road and on the second of back-to-back games.

But these Kings are different.

They pulled out a 3-2 shootout win at the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday to get to 7-1-1 and 2-1 midway through a six-game trip.

Here’s what we learned:

Adrian Kempe could ease the loss of Jeff Carter. Kempe took Carter’s place as second-line center, with Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson as his wings, and has shown he can handle that responsibility.

Consistency was a big question mark when Kempe was in the minors and his next challenge will be maintaining that in the NHL. He can skate center ice well, and his skill is something the Kings have really missed, especially from their prospects.

Kempe has one area to iron out — he lost 13 of 15 faceoffs — but one of the wins led to the game’s first goal.

They still miss Carter. The Kings said from the outset of Carter’s long-term ankle tendon injury that it wasn’t going to be easy without him. That can manifest with a poor night at faceoffs or on the power play, but the Kings certainly miss Carter in three-on-three overtime because he was so adept in the format.

The Kings got great overtime chances Tuesday, but it’s a far different dynamic without Carter. Kings coach John Stevens has taken to using Nick Shore and Trevor Lewis in overtime. While they can contribute offense, it’s typically not their domain and the responsibility will far more on their top-six forwards.

Erik Karlsson made his presence known. A comic moment occurred when Dustin Brown appeared to consult Drew Doughty about defending Ottawa’s Karlsson, a Norris Trophy winner and offensive dynamo among the most well-suited for overtime.

All three shared a laugh in a made-for-television moment.

On a serious note, Karlsson’s poke check of Anze Kopitar late in the game was one of the game’s defensive gems.

curtis.zupke@latimes.com

Twitter: @curtiszupke