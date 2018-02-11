College basketball: Three ranked Big 12 teams upset; late three-pointer lifts No. 4 Michigan State over No. 3 Purdue

Cal State Fullerton 68, at UC Davis 66: The Titans (14-9, 7-4 Big West Conference) made five free throws down the stretch to seal the victory. Siler Schneider made a three-point basket to give the Aggies (16-9, 7-4) a 64-63 lead with 1 minute 45 seconds to play. But it was the last time the Aggies would have the lead as Kyle Allman and Khalil Ahmad made four consecutive free throws, and Austen Awosika closed out the scoring with a final free shot.