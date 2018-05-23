Former UCLA coach Jim Harrick and former NBA player Mo Williams join coaching staff at Cal State Northridge

Former UCLA head coach Jim Harrick, longtime coach Jeff Dunlap and 13-year NBA veteran Mo Williams will join Mark Gottfried’s coaching staff at Cal State Northridge, the school announced Wednesday.
Harrick, 79, coached UCLA to eight NCAA tournament appearances and won the national title in 1995. He later served as head coach for Rhode Island and Georgia.
“I’m excited to be back coaching the game again alongside such an experienced coaching staff that I’ve had the privilege of working with before,” Harrick said in a statement.
Dunlap, who played at UCLA from 1983-86, worked as an assistant under Gottfried at Alabama (2007-09) and North Carolina State (2011-17).
Williams played for Gottfried at Alabama before spending time with seven NBA teams during his career, including a season and a half with the Clippers. He won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
CSUN hired Gottfried in March to replace the fired Reggie Theus.