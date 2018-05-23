Former UCLA coach Jim Harrick and former NBA player Mo Williams join coaching staff at Cal State Northridge

Former UCLA head coach Jim Harrick, longtime coach Jeff Dunlap and 13-year NBA veteran Mo Williams will join Mark Gottfried’s coaching staff at Cal State Northridge, the school announced Wednesday.

Harrick, 79, coached UCLA to eight NCAA tournament appearances and won the national title in 1995. He later served as head coach for Rhode Island and Georgia.

“I’m excited to be back coaching the game again alongside such an experienced coaching staff that I’ve had the privilege of working with before,” Harrick said in a statement.

Dunlap, who played at UCLA from 1983-86, worked as an assistant under Gottfried at Alabama (2007-09) and North Carolina State (2011-17).

Williams played for Gottfried at Alabama before spending time with seven NBA teams during his career, including a season and a half with the Clippers. He won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

CSUN hired Gottfried in March to replace the fired Reggie Theus.

CAPTION Nine women and three men on the Los Angeles County Superior Court jury found the NCAA didn't defame McNair in the case linked to the Reggie Bush extra benefits scandal. Nine women and three men on the Los Angeles County Superior Court jury found the NCAA didn't defame McNair in the case linked to the Reggie Bush extra benefits scandal. CAPTION Nine women and three men on the Los Angeles County Superior Court jury found the NCAA didn't defame McNair in the case linked to the Reggie Bush extra benefits scandal. Nine women and three men on the Los Angeles County Superior Court jury found the NCAA didn't defame McNair in the case linked to the Reggie Bush extra benefits scandal. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke discuss the Dodgers' woes and let you know if you can panic now. Los Angeles Times sports writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke discuss the Dodgers' woes and let you know if you can panic now. CAPTION The Rams selected 11 players in the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the picks. The Rams selected 11 players in the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the picks. CAPTION The Rams selected Texas Christian offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom in the third round of the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the pick and tell you what to expect in rounds four through six on Saturday. The Rams selected Texas Christian offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom in the third round of the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the pick and tell you what to expect in rounds four through six on Saturday. CAPTION Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke talk about Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and why he's having such a rough 2018 season so far as well as what might have been had the Dodgers signed Max Scherzer. Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke talk about Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and why he's having such a rough 2018 season so far as well as what might have been had the Dodgers signed Max Scherzer.

nathan.fenno@latimes.com

Twitter: @nathanfenno