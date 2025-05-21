Advertisement
High School Sports

Wednesday’s City Section softball playoff scores, updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION I
#1 Port of Los Angeles 15, #16 Cleveland 0
#8 Verdugo Hills 16, #9 Palisades 0
#5 Eagle Rock 14, #12 South Gate 2
#4 Chavez 9, #13 Roosevelt 0
#3 Garfield 11, #14 Marshall 1
#6 Chatsworth 4, #11 Poly 3
#10 San Fernando 12, #7 Bravo 0
#2 Legacy 12, #15 Arleta 2

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION II
#1 Marquez 13, #17 Orthopaedic 0
#8 Harbor Teacher 9, #9 Hamilton 7
#5 Franklin 6, #12 Sylmar 5
#4 Northridge Academy 15, #13 Bell 1
#3 SOCES 4, #14 Maywood Academy 1
#6 Taft 17, #11 Fremont 0
#10 King/Drew 11, #7 Triumph Charter 1
#15 Wilson 8, #2 Narbonne 6

DIVISION III
#1 Lincoln 8, #16 Sun Valley Magnet 1
#8 University 13, #9 USC-MAE 4
#5 North Hollywood 16, #12 Alliance Bloomfield 0
#4 South East 19, #20 Middle College 0
#3 Jefferson 12, #14 Diego Rivera 5
#11 Huntington Park 14, #6 CALS Early College 2
#10 University Prep Value at #7 Community Charter
#2 Rancho Dominguez 7, #18 Animo Venice 6

DIVISION IV
#1 Westchester 21, #16 Animo Bunche 6
#8 Lakeview Charter 20, #9 East Valley 14
#5 Washington 21, #12 Fulton 19
#13 Jordan at #4 Reseda
#3 Animo De La Hoya 16, #19 Crenshaw 0
#6 Monroe 21, #11 Vaughn 6
#10 Discovery at #7 LACES
#2 Van Nuys 26, #15 Valor Academy 4

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

OPEN DIVISION

QUARTERFINALS
#8 Banning at #1 Granada Hills
#5 El Camino Real at #4 Venice
#6 Birmingham at #3 Carson
#7 Kennedy at #2 San Pedro

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 pm. unless noted)

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION I
#8 Verdugo Hills at #1 Port of Los Angeles
#5 Eagle Rock at #4 Chavez
#6 Chatsworth at #3 Garfield
#10 San Fernando at #2 Legacy

DIVISION II
#8 Harbor Teacher at #1 Marquez
#5 Franklin at #4 Northridge Academy
#6 Taft at #3 SOCES
#15 Wilson at #10 King/Drew

DIVISION III
#8 University at #1 Lincoln
#5 North Hollywood at #4 South East
#11 Huntington Park at #3 Jefferson
#10 University Prep Value / #7 Community Charter at #2 Rancho Dominguez

DIVISION IV
#8 Lakeview Charter at #1 Westchester
#5 Washington at #4 Reseda / #13 Jordan
#6 Monroe at #3 Animo De La Hoya
#10 Discovery / #7 LACES at Van Nuys

Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Wednesday, May 28 at higher seeds; Finals May 30-31 at Birmingham (Divisions II-IV) and TBD (Open-Division II).

