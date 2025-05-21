Wednesday’s City Section softball playoff scores, updated pairings

More to Read

Note: Semifinals (all divisions) Wednesday, May 28 at higher seeds; Finals May 30-31 at Birmingham (Divisions II-IV) and TBD (Open-Division II).

DIVISION IV #8 Lakeview Charter at #1 Westchester #5 Washington at #4 Reseda / #13 Jordan #6 Monroe at #3 Animo De La Hoya #10 Discovery / #7 LACES at Van Nuys

DIVISION III #8 University at #1 Lincoln #5 North Hollywood at #4 South East #11 Huntington Park at #3 Jefferson #10 University Prep Value / #7 Community Charter at #2 Rancho Dominguez

DIVISION II #8 Harbor Teacher at #1 Marquez #5 Franklin at #4 Northridge Academy #6 Taft at #3 SOCES #15 Wilson at #10 King/Drew

DIVISION I #8 Verdugo Hills at #1 Port of Los Angeles #5 Eagle Rock at #4 Chavez #6 Chatsworth at #3 Garfield #10 San Fernando at #2 Legacy

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (Games at 3 pm. unless noted)

QUARTERFINALS #8 Banning at #1 Granada Hills #5 El Camino Real at #4 Venice #6 Birmingham at #3 Carson #7 Kennedy at #2 San Pedro

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION IV #1 Westchester 21, #16 Animo Bunche 6 #8 Lakeview Charter 20, #9 East Valley 14 #5 Washington 21, #12 Fulton 19 #13 Jordan at #4 Reseda #3 Animo De La Hoya 16, #19 Crenshaw 0 #6 Monroe 21, #11 Vaughn 6 #10 Discovery at #7 LACES #2 Van Nuys 26, #15 Valor Academy 4

DIVISION III #1 Lincoln 8, #16 Sun Valley Magnet 1 #8 University 13, #9 USC-MAE 4 #5 North Hollywood 16, #12 Alliance Bloomfield 0 #4 South East 19, #20 Middle College 0 #3 Jefferson 12, #14 Diego Rivera 5 #11 Huntington Park 14, #6 CALS Early College 2 #10 University Prep Value at #7 Community Charter #2 Rancho Dominguez 7, #18 Animo Venice 6

