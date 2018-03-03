Jim Ballard outlived his love for the Dodgers, but not the greed that took them from him

How many folks around town do you see wearing the jersey of an untested rookie named Lonzo Ball? OK, how many are dressed in the jersey of future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw? Folks are always buzzing about watching a Lakers game, but does anybody ever talk about watching a Dodgers game? Ever? It's almost like the few who do get the Dodgers — an astonishingly low 79,000 by one count last midseason — don't want to gloat.