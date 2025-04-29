The top 20 high school softball rankings
This week’s top 20 high school softball rankings of Southland teams from CalHiSports.com.
Rk, School, Record
1. Norco, 23-2
2. Rosary, 23-2-1
3. Orange Lutheran, 20-3
4. Etiwanda, 19-2
5. La Mirada, 20-4
6. Ganesha, 19-4-1
7. Garden Grove Pacifica, 15-8
8. Camarillo, 18-3
9. Oaks Christian, 16-4
10. Mater Dei, 14-10-1
11. Ayala, 16-2
12. Fullerton, 18-7
13. Anaheim Canyon, 18-7
14. Santa Margarita, 17-7-1
15. El Modena, 16-7
16. El Segundo, 19-5
17. JSerra, 13-12
18. Saugus, 21-4
19. Huntington Beach, 16-7
20. Los Alamitos, 13-11
