Lakers trading for Kawhi Leonard comes with concerns, but the risk is worth it

Really, should the Lakers trade the heart of their young team for a guy who played nine games last season, has uncertain medical issues and walked out on the most solid franchise in sports?
In a heartbeat.
As the NBA’s free agency madness officially begins in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the excitement over the dazzling thoughts of incoming Lakers superstars was occasionally dulled by surprising proponents of temperance.
There are people who actually think the Lakers should not give up the store for the San Antonio Spurs All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard.
The love is understandable for the potential of Brandon Ingram, the surprise of Kyle Kuzma, the solidness of Josh Hart, the fun of Lonzo Ball and the possibilities of future first-round draft picks.
This infatuation must be countered by the reality that, for this rare chance to make a dramatic sweep back to greatness, they should not be shy about trading the entire bunch of them.
In acquiring Leonard, you could be getting three for the price of one.
This could be the move that checks the final box for LeBron James. This could be the player that would be the final tug on Paul George. This wouldn’t just put them back on the map, this could put them back in the Finals.
Even if — Magic forbid — the Lakers can’t add either of those two free agents, the two-time NBA defensive player of the year could team with a re-signed Julius Randle to give the Lakers a solid foundation for this season while attracting the big stars of next summer.
Trading for Leonard is a risk, but you’re talking about breaking up a 35-win team to take that risk. It’s worth it.
He’ll be a free agent next season and reportedly he has said he wants to join the Lakers then, but the NBA landscape will change while they wait. They can’t take that chance.
He left the Spurs during the season because he didn’t trust their treatment of his quadriceps injury and was seeking medical care on his own, but this was the first time he’s caused even a bit of controversy. That can be worked out.
The Lakers have vowed to return to past glory on the backs of homegrown players, but you’re talking about an organization that has finished past rebuilding efforts with big trades. This deal is consistent with their history.
In 1968, they traded three players to the Philadelphia 76ers for Wilt Chamberlain.
In 1975, they traded four players to the Milwaukee Bucks for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
In 1996, they traded Vlade Divac to the Charlotte Hornets for the just-drafted Kobe Bryant.
In 2008, they traded four players and two first-round draft picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for Pau Gasol.
Making dramatic moves and turning them into gold is how the Lakers have thrived. It’s how they work. It’s who they are.
The Spurs think they have all the leverage, so much that they reportedly wouldn’t even entertain the Lakers’ trade offers until Wednesday. But they have apparently realized that his loss of faith in the organization is so great, it would make it difficult for him to play his final season there. Even if he does, next summer they could lose him for nothing.
So now they’re listening. And the Lakers should be shouting.
Because Leonard missed most of last season with a quad injury, people forget just how dominating he can be. Check out some of his highlights on YouTube. Remember how as recently as a season ago, some could argue he was the best player in basketball? He was in the top three in MVP voting in 2016 and 2017. He’s still only 27. There is no indication that his injury will linger and even if it does, he is worth the patience.
There is another thing that people should not forget, because the Lakers are not forgetting. They were in this same situation last summer when George told the Indiana Pacers he wanted to play for the Lakers when he became a free agent this summer.
Instead of making a grand offer to pursue George, the Lakers figured they would wait a year and he would jump in their laps. What happened? George was traded to Oklahoma City, he liked it there, and now they are sweating out his arrival.
Now that the Spurs are listening again, this ball is squarely in Magic Johnson’s court. He has to play this out to the end. He cannot be fooled by the moments of brilliance from his young team that thrilled the Staples Center crowds at various times last season. None of that matches up to the playoff atmosphere that has been missing at Staples Center for five years, a buzz that Leonard can help create and build.
This could be even more important than Johnson’s sales pitch to James and George. This is about putting aside the ego involved in the drafting and nurturing of young players. This is about having the boldness and selflessness to sacrifice your creation for a chance at a far greater creation. Give the Spurs what they want. You’ll still win.
There has been talk of a third team in this trade, a team that could give the Lakers a first-round pick that San Antonio desires. This is where Ball comes in, because he is the one player that the Spurs do not want — they’re not down for the Ball family circus — but he’s a player whose social popularity other teams might appreciate.
One potential problem. A story was leaked Friday about a torn meniscus in Ball’s left knee. It is an injury that the Lakers did not confirm. In fact, just last week the Lakers were bragging about how good the kid looked.
Hmm, could someone involved in his off-court buffoonery be spreading the injury news — which, again, has not been confirmed — to prevent Ball from being traded from his hometown? That would figure.
What does not figure is the Lakers trying to hold on to Ball and his young teammates for the sake of the future when, right now, their future could be in San Antonio, in a superstar who could be coming home and bringing a championship with him.