Advertisement

NCAA tournament: What time is Selection Sunday?

By Matt Wilhalme
Mar 11, 2018 | 9:05 AM

It's time to break out that alma mater sweater, pick a Cinderella for the big dance and settle in for some buzzer-beaters. March Madness is about to begin.

It's Selection Sunday, and the 68-team men's NCAA tournament field will be revealed at the broadcast beginning at 3 p.m. PDT on TBS. The women's 64-team bracket will be revealed in a separate show Monday at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Advertisement

The tournament opens Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four games played in Dayton, Ohio.

North Carolina is the reigning NCAA champion, but will they be able to repeat? It's been more than a decade since Florida won back-to-back tournaments in 2006 and 2007.

Last year, USC lost to Baylor in the second round before UCLA was eliminated by Kentucky in the Sweet 16.

The Trojans, who just improved their stock with an appearance in the Pac-12 title game, and the Bruins are expected to receive at-large bids to the tournament, but nothing is certain until the bracket is revealed.

USC falls to Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament championship game »

For now, here is the list of teams with automatic bids so far:

Cal State Fullerton, Big West Conference

Arizona, Pac-12 Conference

Bucknell, Patriot League

Buffalo, Mid-American Conference

College of Charleston, Colonial Athletic Assn.

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Kansas, Big 12 Conference

Advertisement

LIU Brooklyn, Northeast Conference

Lipscomb, Atlantic Sun Conference

Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference

Marshall, Conference USA

Michigan, Big Ten Conference

Montana, Big Sky Conference

Murray State, Ohio Valley Conference

N.C. Central, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

New Mexico State, Western Athletic Conference

Radford, Big South Conference

San Diego State, Mountain West Conference

South Dakota State, Summit League

Stephen F. Austin, Southland Conference

Texas Southern, Southwestern Athletic Conference

UMBC, America East Conference

UNC Greensboro, Southern Conference

Villanova, Big East Conference

Virginia, Atlantic Coast Conference

Wright State, Horizon League

matt.wilhalme@latimes.com

Follow Matt Wilhalme on Twitter @mattwilhalme

Advertisement
Advertisement