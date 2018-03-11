NCAA tournament: What time is Selection Sunday?

It's time to break out that alma mater sweater, pick a Cinderella for the big dance and settle in for some buzzer-beaters. March Madness is about to begin.
It's Selection Sunday, and the 68-team men's NCAA tournament field will be revealed at the broadcast beginning at 3 p.m. PDT on TBS. The women's 64-team bracket will be revealed in a separate show Monday at 4 p.m. on ESPN.
The tournament opens Tuesday and Wednesday with the First Four games played in Dayton, Ohio.
North Carolina is the reigning NCAA champion, but will they be able to repeat? It's been more than a decade since Florida won back-to-back tournaments in 2006 and 2007.
Last year, USC lost to Baylor in the second round before UCLA was eliminated by Kentucky in the Sweet 16.
The Trojans, who just improved their stock with an appearance in the Pac-12 title game, and the Bruins are expected to receive at-large bids to the tournament, but nothing is certain until the bracket is revealed.
For now, here is the list of teams with automatic bids so far:
Cal State Fullerton, Big West Conference
Arizona, Pac-12 Conference
Bucknell, Patriot League
Buffalo, Mid-American Conference
College of Charleston, Colonial Athletic Assn.
Gonzaga, West Coast Conference
Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Kansas, Big 12 Conference
LIU Brooklyn, Northeast Conference
Lipscomb, Atlantic Sun Conference
Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference
Marshall, Conference USA
Michigan, Big Ten Conference
Montana, Big Sky Conference
Murray State, Ohio Valley Conference
N.C. Central, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
New Mexico State, Western Athletic Conference
Radford, Big South Conference
San Diego State, Mountain West Conference
South Dakota State, Summit League
Stephen F. Austin, Southland Conference
Texas Southern, Southwestern Athletic Conference
UMBC, America East Conference
UNC Greensboro, Southern Conference
Villanova, Big East Conference
Virginia, Atlantic Coast Conference
Wright State, Horizon League
