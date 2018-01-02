Fantasy football players continue charitable donations in Todd Gurley's name

More than a week after the fantasy football season ended, owners continue to show their gratitude for Todd Gurley by making charitable donations in his name.
The Rams running back helped numerous owners win their leagues — and bundles of cash — with his performance this season, including a Week 16 victory over the Tennessee Titans when he rushed for 118 yards and caught 10 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
By Tuesday afternoon, Shriners Hospitals for Children had received more than $33,000 in donations, a spokesperson said, up from $20,000 on Friday.
Gurley wore cleats to support Shriners during the NFL’s Week 13 “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.
Gurley also suggested on social media that fantasy winners donate a portion of their earnings to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, which Gurley supported after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Peter Werbicki, president and chief officer of Food Bank CENC, said that they were “grateful for the support of Todd and his fans” in Tarboro, N.C., Gurley’s hometown, and Edgecombe County.
“We’re proud that an eastern North Carolina native is doing so well in the NFL and wish him the best for the upcoming playoffs,” Werbicki said.
The food bank has received donations to fund 8,350 meals.
