Steelers receiver Antonio Brown tweets 'Trade me' the day after sideline confrontation with coach

Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown appeared unhappy during and after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 42-37 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon and his mood didn’t seem to have improved by the next morning.
In response to a Twitter user who claimed that Brown would not be nearly as successful away from the Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Brown tweeted: “Trade me let’s find out.”
Steelers fans, already dealing with the continued absence of Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell and an 0-1-1 start to a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations, probably could have done without this latest development.
Brown, arguably the best receiver in team history, issued an apology last week after physically threatening ESPN writer Jesse Washington via Twitter over a profile Washington wrote about Brown.
“I need to be better spiritually and professionally,” Brown stated at the time.
On Sunday, Brown had nine catches for 67 yards, third best on the team, after being targeted by Roethlisberger 17 times. Early in the fourth quarter, Brown was captured by a TV camera engaging in a heated confrontation with first-year offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.
Later, Brown “appeared to be sulking,” according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, when he walked off the field by himself as teammates celebrated a Roethlisberger touchdown that pulled to the Steelers to within five points with under two minutes remaining.
Brown also left the locker room without speaking with reporters, an unusual move for the typically outgoing player.