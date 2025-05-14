Prep talk: Using creativity, Jefferson baseball rises again

Jefferson High baseball players gather. The team is seeded No. 1 in City Section Division III playoffs.

For the first time in 100 years, Jefferson High in Los Angeles has converted its football field into a baseball/softball field to allow its teams to play games on campus and have a practice field, thanks to support from its administration and the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Jefferson received the No. 1 seed for the City Section Division III baseball playoffs and opens action on Thursday. The softball team is in first place in the Exposition League.

The baseball team has had just two winning seasons in the last 21 years and played at a local recreation center that had become increasing difficult to get permits for. With athletic director Jose Fuentes providing support and coaches Humberto Figueroa and Diego Castaneda leading the way, the Democrats have risen to enjoy a memorable season.

Third baseman/pitcher Ivan Martinez, shortstop Matthew Lopez, catcher Luis Zaragoza and pitcher Nathan Echeverria have led Jefferson.

The school is undergoing modernization with planned baseball and softball fields scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028.

For now, they have what Fuentes calls “their makeshift sandlot.” …

The eight-team City Section Open Division baseball playoffs begin Wednesday. The schedule: No. 8 Chatsworth at No. 1 Venice; No. 7 Granada Hills at No. 2 El Camino Real; No. 6 Poly at No. 3 Birmingham; No. 5 Cleveland at No. 4 Sylmar.

