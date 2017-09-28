Rookie point guard Lonzo Ball shines on the first night of Lakers scrimmages

Lonzo Ball didn’t have any other projected starters on his team, but the rookie point guard and his teammates dominated during the Lakers’ first night of scrimmages anyway.

Ball was joined by fellow rookies Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant, veteran Corey Brewer and Vander Blue, last year’s development league MVP. They went 3-0.

“They had to kick us off the court,” Brewer said.

Said Ball: “It was pretty fun for me, my team won so I had a good time, but everybody was in here competing, getting after it, and it was fun, our first time actually getting up and down like that.”

Wednesday night’s practice was the first time in training camp that coach Luke Walton allowed the Lakers to scrimmage. It was a reward of sorts after two days of mostly defensive drills. It was sloppy and Walton was not looking forward to watching the tape.

“It was gross,” he said.

But even in a setting without much structure, Ball’s skill set shined.

“It is almost as if the game is moving a little bit slower to him than it is other players,” Walton said. “Because we are asking everyone to play fast, fast, fast and he is out there just making simple passes and when guys are open ahead, he is putting it on their hands. ...

“Which is kind of why we built the team like that, we know how good Brew is, Corey is at getting out and running and causing havoc and Kuzma proved in summer league how good he is at getting out and running and that team won. Thomas Bryant has been flying up and down the court all training camp and they won three straight. A lot of that had to do with that group and how they all played but Lonzo kind of leading the way with that.”

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli