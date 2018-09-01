Lakers part ways with Luol Deng, clearing salary cap space for next summer

The Lakers and Luol Deng are finally free from each other.
Deng’s agent and the team reached an agreement for a buyout under the waive and stretch provision, according to a person familiar with the discussions who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. That allows a team to renegotiate the structure of a player’s salary, waive that player, and then spread his salary over several years to create more cap space. The 33-year-old will become a free agent once he clears waivers.
Deng, who only played in one game last season, has two years left on a four-year, $72-million contract he signed in 2016. That summer, then-general manager Mitch Kupchak also signed Timofey Mozgov to a four-year deal worth $64 million early in free agency. The team traded Mozgov two summers ago.
According to an ESPN report, the stretch provision will only apply to the 2019-20 season, spreading that year’s $18 million over three seasons. That clears up an extra $12 million of salary cap space for the Lakers next summer, once again making room for them to add a player on a maximum contract.
For the last two seasons, Deng was the Lakers’ highest-paid player.
From the start of his tenure, he and the Lakers staff quietly clashed. Deng’s role as the Lakers’ starting small forward wasn’t what he expected. Lakers coach Luke Walton’s system didn’t fit Deng’s playing style, one that flourished under more structured game plans. He averaged 26.5 minutes, 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game during his first season with the Lakers, when he only played in 56 games.
On Feb. 6, 2016, Walton benched Deng to start then-rookie Brandon Ingram. Deng played in seven more games. By the end of the month the Lakers shut him down for the rest of the season.
Last season Deng played in one game. The Lakers offered him minutes available due to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s two-game suspension at the start of the season. But rather than play Deng a small number of minutes per game, Walton reached an agreement with him that he wouldn’t play at all. Deng eventually asked for the Lakers to trade him or waive him, though he was not interested in a buyout that would have cost him part of his salary.
While no trade materialized, Deng felt confident the Lakers would not bring him back for a third season, saying it didn’t “make sense” for the two sides to go on as they had been going. At the end of last season, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and Walton insisted they would accept having Deng on the roster for another season and that it wouldn’t create an awkward situation.
The team’s plan was only to use the stretch provision if they needed the salary cap space.