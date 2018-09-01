Lakers part ways with Luol Deng, clearing salary cap space for next summer

Last season Deng played in one game. The Lakers offered him minutes available due to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s two-game suspension at the start of the season. But rather than play Deng a small number of minutes per game, Walton reached an agreement with him that he wouldn’t play at all. Deng eventually asked for the Lakers to trade him or waive him, though he was not interested in a buyout that would have cost him part of his salary.