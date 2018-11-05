Magic Johnson on his relationship with Lakers coach Luke Walton: ‘We’re all good’

If there was any doubt about Luke Walton’s job security, Magic Johnson put an end to it on Sunday night.
Speaking with the Los Angeles Times before the Lakers played the Toronto Raptors, Johnson said his conversation with Walton last Tuesday was one the two of them needed to have and that they have all moved on from it.
“I said it, Luke took it and we’re all good,” said Johnson, the Lakers’ president of basketball operations. “It’s no big deal.”
Johnson insisted that Walton is not on a clock.
Johnson was asked if Walton would finish the season as the Lakers head coach.
“He’s going to finish the season,” Johnson said. “Unless something drastic happens, which it won’t.”
The day after the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-120, Johnson called Walton into his office to criticize some of Walton’s decisions. Johnson got angry with Walton, shouting and cursing at him, and at one point asked Walton not to interrupt him. His concern was with the Lakers’ lack of an offensive system.
Five days later, Johnson’s only regret is that a private conversation became public.
“I’m going to do my job,” Johnson said. “I don’t care who gets mad.”
The meeting raised questions about Walton’s job security, both from some within the organization and outsiders.
In Johnson’s mind that was never a question. He simply felt he was doing his job in holding Walton accountable.
News of the meeting broke Friday morning in an ESPN report. Since then, Walton has received messages of support from friends and coaches around the league. Walton said his father, Bill Walton, offered a message of support.
“He told me he loves me and supports me no matter what,” Walton said.