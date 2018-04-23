MLB: Kris Bryant is hit on head by a pitch

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant left Sunday's game after being hit on the head with a 96-mph pitch from Colorado right-hander German Marquez.
The ball made a loud sound as it hit off the underside of the flap of Bryant's helmet.
The Cubs announced that Bryant passed tests and had no sign of a concussion, but had a cut above his left eye. He was scheduled to travel to Cleveland with the team.
"As good as can be expected," manager Joe Maddon said about the situation after Chicago's 9-7 victory.
Bryant, the National League most valuable player in 2016, is batting .319 with two home runs and 11 runs batted in.
Etc.
Right-hander Adam Wainwright was put on the 10-day disabled by the St. Louis Cardinals because of right elbow inflammation. He is 1-2 with a 3.45 earned-run average in three starts. ...
Outfielder Carlos Gonzalez was put on the DL by the Rockies because of a right hamstring strain suffered while diving for a ball Wednesday. He is hitting .235 with three home runs. ...
The game between the New York Mets and host Atlanta Braves was postponed because of rain. It will be made up May 28 as part of a split doubleheader. It was the 26th postponement this season, the most related to weather through April since MLB started keeping records in 1986. There were 26 through April 2007, but one game was called off after the death of St. Louis pitcher Josh Hancock.