Presidential bid didn't work out, but how about Ambassador Jamie McCourt?

Remember “Project Jamie”?

That was the code name for a plan outlined for Jamie McCourt nine years ago when she was president of the Dodgers. The goal of Project Jamie: "Be Elected President of the United States."

The Dodgers didn’t work out for her, and neither did the presidency. But there is this: President Trump has nominated McCourt to serve as U.S. ambassador to France.

It is not uncommon for presidents to nominate campaign donors rather than career diplomats to serve as ambassadors.

It might be considered a bit surprising that a president that presents himself as an expert on “The Art of the Deal” nominated a woman who testified during her divorce trial that she did not understand the postmarital agreement she signed and later asked a judge to throw out after it turned out to be a bad deal for her. The judge ruled against her.

McCourt nonetheless is smart and savvy. She practiced law, earned a master's in business administration from MIT, and studied in Paris.

France is half a world away from the United States, so it would seem to be a great place to be far away from her ex-husband Frank. The issue of whether he owned the Dodgers by himself, or whether the couple owned the team jointly, triggered what is believed to be the most expensive divorce in California history.

So, guess who just bought one of the most storied clubs in French soccer? None other than Monsieur Frank McCourt.

