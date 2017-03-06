As the Netherlands opens World Baseball Classic, Dodgers' Kenley Jansen is still saying no

The Netherlands included Kenley Jansen on its World Baseball Classic roster, hoping the Dodgers’ closer would agree to join the team if it advances past the first round.

“I’m not ready for it,” Jansen said. “I’m not playing.”

The Netherlands opens WBC play Tuesday.

Jansen allowed himself only the slightest of wiggle room, saying he might consider an appearance in the event the Netherlands makes the final four at Dodger Stadium.

He said he wanted to represent his country — he was on the Dutch roster as a catcher in the 2009 WBC and as a pitcher in 2013 — but said his heavy workload for the Dodgers last October made it imprudent to accelerate his spring.

Jansen threw 80 innings last year, including the postseason, up from 56 in 2015.

“I have to ease into the year,” he said. “It’s not smart to rush.”

Julio Urias said Sunday he was “a little sad” that the Dodgers would not let him pitch for Mexico in the first round of the WBC but hoped the team would permit him to represent his country if Mexico advances.

