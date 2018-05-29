MLB: Torre: Rizzo’s slide was illegal

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon believes Anthony Rizzo’s slide that upended Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz at the Monday was legal.

Joe Torre, MLB chief baseball officer, doesn’t agree.

Torre told the clubs Tuesday that Rizzo should have been called for interference for swiping Diaz’s right leg while Diaz threw to first base to complete a potential double play in Chicago’s 7-0 victory.

Diaz’s throw ended up in right field and two runs scored. The Pirates challenged the call but it wasn’t overturned.

Asked whether he understood the rule, which was modified in 2016, before sliding into Diaz, Rizzo responded, “I mean I don’t think anyone has clarity on the rule. It’s been in question for years.”

Infielder Adam Lind was signed by Boston to a minor league deal. ... Disabled list additions: Houston catcher Brian McCann (knee soreness), New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (sore finger).