Fans shell out big bucks for 3-year-old Sports Illustrated cover predicting an Astros World Series win

In June 2014, Sports Illustrated ran a cover proclaiming the Houston Astros would be the 2017 World Series champions, despite the Astros’ finishing that season with 92 losses and what was considered a rebuilding year.

Three seasons later, that prediction came true, and the Astros were crowned the 2017 World Series champion.

But SI’s foresight was overruled in its 2017 season baseball preview issue when it predicted this year’s World Series champion would be the Dodgers.

Fans and collectors alike are forgetting about that issue now and instead are trying to get their hands on the 2014 magazine. And some of the prices are just as high as a ticket to this year’s World Series games.

The cover Sports Illustrated ran in June 2014 predicting the Houston Astros would win the 2017 World Series shows George Springer at bat.

On eBay, one person sold an issue for $560. Other sellers are offering the full magazine starting at $100, and bidders are offering more.

Sports Illustrated was selling just the cover of the issue for $79.95 framed and $19.95 unframed, but both editions are currently out of stock.

The Astros beat the Dodgers in four out of seven games in this year’s World Series to claim the franchise’s first World Series championship in its 55 years.

