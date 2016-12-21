College basketball roundup: Louisville finally beats Kentucky

Quentin Snider scored a career-high 22 points, including a key drive with 1 minute 44 seconds remaining, and Jaylen Johnson and Donovan Mitchell combined for four points in the final 16 seconds to help No. 10 Louisville beat No. 6 Kentucky, 73-70, on Wednesday night in the 50th battle for Bluegrass bragging rights, in Louisville.

Snider made 10 of 19 shots to help the Cardinals earn a signature win against their in-state rivals. Johnson’s layup with 16 seconds left and Mitchell’s two free throws with eight seconds left gave Louisville a three-point edge that helped the Cardinals end a four-game losing streak in the series.

Malik Monk’s three-point attempt to tie for Kentucky bounced off the front of the rim with three seconds left, and Deng Adel grabbed the rebound to seal the win for Louisville (11-1). De’Aaron Fox led Kentucky (10-2) with 21 points while Monk had 16 one game after scoring a freshman-record 47 against North Carolina.

at No. 1 Villanova 90, American 48: Josh Hart scored 20 points and the Wildcats (12-0) opened the second half with a 21-2 run. Mikal Bridges and Eric Paschall scored 15 points each and Jalen Brunson had 14 points and six assists for Villanova. Delante Jones led the Eagles (3-8) with 12 points.

No. 5 Duke 72, Elon 61: Luke Kennard scored 21 points for the Blue Devils (12-1) while Grayson Allen received a technical foul for his third tripping incident in a year during a victory over the Phoenix (7-5) in Greensboro, N.C. Allen was whistled with 4:15 left in the first half after getting tangled with a driving Steven Santa Ana, sending Santa Ana to the floor. Officials reviewed replays that showed Allen kicking his right leg up and catching the back of Santa Ana’s left knee. Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski pulled Allen for the rest of the half, with Allen at one point standing with a towel around his neck and shaking his head during a timeout.

at No. 7 Gonzaga 102, South Dakota 65: Zach Collins scored 21 points and the Bulldogs opened 12-0 for the first time in school history. Nigel Williams-Goss added 14 points and nine rebounds for Gonzaga, which shot 53%. Matt Mooney and Tyler Flack scored 13 points each for the Coyotes (9-6).

at No. 8 North Carolina 85, Northern Iowa 42: Kennedy Meeks scored 10 of his 18 points in the second half, when the Tar Heels (11-2) outscored the Panthers (5-6) by a 52-16 margin.

No. 12 Virginia 56, at California 52: Isaiah Wilkins scored a tiebreaking three-point play with 1:02 remaining, Mamadi Diakite added a key basket in the final minute, and the Cavaliers (10-1) beat the Golden Bears (9-3), whose home winning streak was stopped at 27 games. Jabari Bird scored 15 points and Ivan Rabb had 12 rebounds and nine points for Cal.

at No. 15 Purdue 91, Norfolk State 45: Caleb Swanigan had a career-best 32 points and 20 rebounds — his fourth consecutive double-double — and the Boilermakers (11-2) won their sixth in a row. Purdue had a 53-25 lead at halftime over the Spartans (3-10).

Clemson 62, at No. 22 South Carolina 60: Jaron Blossomgame had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Tigers (9-2) handed the Gamecocks (9-2) their second loss in three games. PJ Dozier had a career-high 26 points for South Carolina, but missed a three-point shot just before the buzzer.