Picks are in for Week 9 of college football season: Big Ten has a big one

Chris Knight / Associated Press

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for 747 yards in 117 carries and has eight rushing touchdowns to go with his 448 yards receiving and three touchdown receptions.

