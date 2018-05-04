Handicappers offer tips on Kentucky Derby

White: I pay a great deal of attention to various stats and trends. But how much importance I give it varies quite a bit. It's a case-by-case basis. I tend to give more weight to a stat or trend if there seems to be some logic associated with it. I do consider it important that a horse has raced as a 2- year-old. That's because it seems logical to me that if a horse has made a start as a 2-year-old, in concert with the training required in order for the horse to have made that start at 2, it helps give a horse a good foundation for the tough task of being asked to race farther (1 1/4 miles) and carry more weight (126 pounds) than ever before. Can a horse win the Derby without having raced at 2? Yes, Apollo proved it can be done. But considering 135 straight Kentucky Derby winners have raced as a 2-year-old since 1882, I definitely do prefer to see that a horse raced as a 2-year-old.