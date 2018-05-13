Racing! Happy Mother’s Day to one and all

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 12. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 17th day of a 42-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.15 47.30 1:11.53 1:23.92 1:36.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Fashion Business 123 8 8 8 8 8 2–1½ 1–2¼ Talamo 3.00 2 Pioneer Lad 121 2 1 2–½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 2–2½ Pedroza 8.90 1 Avalanche 123 1 6 7–2 7–2½ 6–hd 7–hd 3–1¼ Espinoza 2.30 4 Malibu Music 123 4 7 5–5 4–1½ 4–1 3–hd 4–1¼ Conner 19.30 5 Temple Keys 125 5 3 6–hd 6–hd 5–hd 6–hd 5–hd Prat 4.10 6 Cats Blame 121 6 4 4–½ 5–1 7–1 8 6–nk Mn Garcia 12.00 7 Incredible Luck 125 7 5 3–1 3–hd 3–1 5–1 7–1¼ Franco 20.60 3 Radio Silence 121 3 2 1–hd 2–1 2–hd 4–hd 8 Elliott 4.70

8 FASHION BUSINESS (GB) 8.00 4.40 3.40 2 PIONEER LAD 7.20 6.20 1 AVALANCHE 2.80

$1 EXACTA (8-2) $41.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-1-4) $92.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-1) $69.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-1-4-5) Carryover $2,991

Winner–Fashion Business (GB) B.g.4 by Frankel (GB) out of Icon Project, by Empire Maker. Bred by Andrew Rosen (GB). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $280,749 Exacta Pool $143,181 Superfecta Pool $61,037 Trifecta Pool $100,304 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,920. Scratched–none.

FASHION BUSINESS (GB) unhurried and angled in early, settled a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging while drifting in to gain the lead in deep stretch and won clear. PIONEER LAD had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear, was not a match for the winner late but clearly second best. AVALANCHE saved ground chasing the pace, was blocked along the rail from upper stretch to midstretch, got out past the eighth pole and went around a rival for the show. MALIBU MUSIC angled in and stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TEMPLE KEYS chased outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and through much of the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CATS BLAME pulled between horses then took back and chased outside a rival, continued off the rail leaving the backstretch and three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. INCREDIBLE LUCK four wide early, pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail or outside a rival, re-bid three wide on the second turn and weakened in the drive. RADIO SILENCE had speed between horses to duel for the lead, battled outside the runner-up on the backstretch and between foes again on the second turn and also weakened in the stretch.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.39 46.34 59.22 1:06.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Irish Dame 123 6 4 3–1 3–3 2–hd 1–ns Maldonado 3.80 5 Foxy Fresh 125 5 2 2–hd 2–hd 1–½ 2–1¼ Fuentes 0.60 4 Tuscany Beauty 123 4 3 1–hd 1–hd 3–4 3–3¼ Gutierrez 22.00 2 Coronado Cool 123 2 5 6 5–hd 4–hd 4–2½ Franco 3.50 3 Mama's Secretstorm 116 3 1 4–2 4–2½ 5–5 5–6½ Payeras 13.90 1 Candy Pink 123 1 6 5–2 6 6 6 Sanchez 21.90

6 IRISH DAME 9.60 3.40 2.80 5 FOXY FRESH 2.40 2.20 4 TUSCANY BEAUTY 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6) $48.80 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $10.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-2) $9.16 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-4) $27.60

Winner–Irish Dame Grr.f.4 by Paddy O'Prado out of Celestial Legend, by City Zip. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (LA). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Davis Racing LLC and Mueller, Martin. Mutuel Pool $209,669 Daily Double Pool $50,156 Exacta Pool $117,313 Superfecta Pool $48,626 Trifecta Pool $79,894. Claimed–Irish Dame by Andreas Psarras. Trainer: Andreas Psarras. Claimed–Coronado Cool by Menegos, Joe and Menegos, Micheal. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–none.

IRISH DAME dueled four wide then three deep on the turn and in the stretch, fought back under urging through the drive and edged the runner-up on the wire. FOXY FRESH bobbled at the start but broke alertly, dueled three deep between foes then between horses on the turn, put a head in front into the stretch, fought back between rivals through the drive and continued gamely to the end. TUSCANY BEAUTY had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside on the turn, fought back along the rail until the final stages and bested the rest. CORONADO COOL chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, went outside that one again on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. MAMA'S SECRETSTORM had speed inside to duel for the lead then stalked along the rail into and on the turn, came out some into the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and weakened. CANDY PINK saved ground off the pace, came off the rail in the stretch and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.45 48.57 1:13.35 1:38.23 1:44.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Draft Pick 120 5 7 3–hd 3–1 3–2 1–1½ 1–5½ Talamo 2.50 4 Victory Element 120 4 1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–½ 2–2 2–½ Van Dyke 0.90 6 Holly Blame 120 6 5 5–½ 5–½ 5–1 3–½ 3–¾ Blanc 13.90 7 Trojan Spirit 119 7 6 7 6–hd 6–2 5–5 4–2¼ Espinoza 41.90 2 Blaze of Glory 120 2 3 4–1 4–hd 4–hd 4–2 5–6 Prat 6.40 3 Faversham 120 3 4 6–½ 7 7 6–2½ 6–17 Elliott 21.00 1 Aurora d'Oro 120 1 2 1–hd 2–1 2–1 7 7 Gutierrez 6.90

5 DRAFT PICK 7.00 3.00 2.40 4 VICTORY ELEMENT 2.40 2.20 6 HOLLY BLAME 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $62.80 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $6.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-7) $17.46 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-6-7-2) $745.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-6) $14.30

Winner–Draft Pick B.c.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Firehouse Red, by Arch. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $322,706 Daily Double Pool $23,585 Exacta Pool $181,895 Superfecta Pool $81,850 Super High Five Pool $15,410 Trifecta Pool $124,769. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-6-5) paid $71.60. Pick Three Pool $73,189.

DRAFT PICK stalked outside a rival then off the rail, ranged up three deep leaving the second turn to gain the lead outside the runner-up into the stretch, kicked clear and drifted in under handed urging and was under steady handling late. VICTORY ELEMENT dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in past midway on the second turn, fought back along the rail into the stretch then could not match the winner but held second. HOLLY BLAME three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then between foes, continued outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. TROJAN SPIRIT four wide into the first turn, chased outside then three deep, continued three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BLAZE OF GLORY stalked the pace inside, came off the rail on the second turn, split horses leaving that turn, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and weakened. FAVERSHAM chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and had little left for the drive. AURORA D'ORO bobbled some in the second step, had speed inside to duel for the lead, dropped back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.25 46.93 1:11.68 1:37.33 1:50.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Alsatian 125 6 1 3–hd 3–hd 2–1 1–½ 1–¾ Franco 3.80 5 Senator Robert 125 5 7 7–1 6–hd 6–½ 3–hd 2–½ Pena 8.50 2 Shaymin 120 2 2 5–1½ 5–1 4–1 4–3 3–½ Gutierrez 27.80 3 California Journey 125 3 6 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 4–2¼ Elliott 16.40 1 Unusual Meeting 125 1 5 8 8 8 5–hd 5–6 Pereira 34.90 8 Calvert Street 125 8 4 2–1½ 2–1 3–½ 6–1 6–2¼ Maldonado 3.60 4 Six Point Rack 125 4 8 6–hd 7–1½ 7–1½ 7–4 7–10 Van Dyke 1.40 7 Lymebyrd 123 7 3 4–2½ 4–2½ 5–hd 8 8 Pedroza 6.60

6 ALSATIAN 9.60 5.20 3.60 5 SENATOR ROBERT 7.20 4.20 2 SHAYMIN 8.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $41.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $34.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-3) $265.29 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $229.95 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-2-3-1) Carryover $4,655

Winner–Alsatian Dbb.c.4 by Acclamation out of Lucky C. H., by A.P. Indy. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $336,751 Daily Double Pool $36,580 Exacta Pool $188,760 Superfecta Pool $91,141 Trifecta Pool $132,304 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,102. Claimed–Senator Robert by Veal, Gerald and Brody. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Calvert Street by C T R Stables LLC, Hollendorfer LLC and Team Green LLC. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-5-6) paid $105.90. Pick Three Pool $32,151.

ALSATIAN angled in and stalked inside, bid between horses leaving the backstretch, battled outside a rival on the second turn, took the lead nearing the stretch, battled outside a rival in the drive and three deep through the final sixteenth and held on gamely under urging. SENATOR ROBERT broke inward, angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch, bid between horses in deep stretch and continued willingly to the end. SHAYMIN chased a bit off the rail, split horses into the second turn, moved up inside then came out leaving that turn and three wide into the stretch and finished with interest. CALIFORNIA JOURNEY broke outward, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and in the stretch and was outfinished late. UNUSUAL MEETING settled inside then a bit off the rail, found the fence again on the second turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and bested the rest. CALVERT STREET pulled outside then dueled alongside a rival, continued three deep leaving the backstretch, stalked outside foe on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. SIX POINT RACK squeezed back at the start, chased outside a rival or off the rail, split horses into the second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. LYMEBYRD between horses early, stalked outside a rival then three deep on the second turn, dropped back leaving that turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Lazaro Barrera Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.05 45.53 1:10.12 1:23.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Kanthaka 124 1 2 4–hd 5–1 1–hd 1–¾ Prat 1.20 7 Beautiful Shot 122 6 1 5–½ 3–1½ 2–hd 2–1¼ Desormeaux 9.50 4 Zulfikhar 120 3 3 2–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 3–ns Mn Garcia 5.20 3 McKale 120 2 6 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 4–3½ Van Dyke 1.30 5 King Cause 120 4 5 3–1 2–hd 5–hd 5–1¼ Franco 32.50 6 Bocephus 120 5 4 6 6 6 6 Elliott 53.90

1 KANTHAKA 4.40 3.00 2.20 7 BEAUTIFUL SHOT 5.60 3.20 4 ZULFIKHAR 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $19.60 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $10.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-4-3) $4.51 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-4) $16.30

Winner–Kanthaka Ch.c.3 by Jimmy Creed out of Sliced Bread, by Noonmark. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $373,493 Daily Double Pool $41,403 Exacta Pool $141,885 Superfecta Pool $60,977 Trifecta Pool $105,470. Scratched–Calexman. $1 Pick Three (5-6-1) paid $50.00. Pick Three Pool $91,550. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-5-6-1/2) 1002 tickets with 4 correct paid $130.70. Pick Four Pool $171,599. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-6-5-6-1/2) 767 tickets with 5 correct paid $689.65. Pick Five Pool $615,323.

KANTHAKA saved ground stalking the pace, waited some leaving the turn then came out into the stretch, bid between rivals in upper stretch to gain the lead nearing midstretch and held on gamely under urging. BEAUTIFUL SHOT stalked three deep then bid four wide on the backstretch, dueled three deep on the turn, fought back three wide through the stretch and continued willingly. ZULFIKHAR dueled between horses then stalked outside a rival into and on the turn, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and edged a foe for third. MCKALE a step slow into stride, had speed between horses then dueled a bit off the rail then inside, fought back on the turn and through most of the stretch and was edged late for the show. KING CAUSE dueled three deep then between horses past midway on the backstretch, angled in and fought back between foes on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BOCEPHUS chased between horses then off the rail, went three deep leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked a rally, then was unsaddled at the end of the stretch and vanned off.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.18 49.34 1:14.45 1:26.42 1:37.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Ya Gotta Wanna 121 8 4 4–hd 4–½ 3–hd 2–hd 1–½ Pereira 7.40 7 Bold Papa 125 7 5 2–½ 2–1 2–1 1–hd 2–nk Bejarano 14.00 4 Conquest Typhoon 125 4 2 3–1 3–hd 4–hd 4–hd 3–1¼ Espinoza 2.00 5 Ronald R 125 5 3 5–½ 5–1 5–1 5–1½ 4–1¼ Prat 3.60 3 Hawks Peak 114 3 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 3–1 5–1¼ Espinoza 19.20 1 Deal With It Dude 123 1 6 6–1 7–1½ 7–1½ 7–2½ 6–1¼ Van Dyke 6.30 6 Lucky Bryan 125 6 8 8 6–hd 6–½ 6–½ 7–1 Talamo 3.60 2 Conscripted 123 2 7 7–hd 8 8 8 8 Franco 18.00

8 YA GOTTA WANNA 16.80 8.00 4.80 7 BOLD PAPA 11.20 5.40 4 CONQUEST TYPHOON 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $34.00 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $70.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-4-5) $76.90 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-4-5-3) $4,911.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-4) $119.30

Winner–Ya Gotta Wanna B.g.4 by Proud Citizen out of Wahoo Gold, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Mersad Metanovic Bloodstock, LLC, House, Michael and Sones, Aaron. Mutuel Pool $375,318 Daily Double Pool $29,836 Exacta Pool $193,085 Superfecta Pool $88,875 Super High Five Pool $13,210 Trifecta Pool $131,476. Claimed–Conquest Typhoon by M Racing Group, LLC. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Claimed–Ronald R (IRE) by Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-1-8) paid $75.90. Pick Three Pool $79,465.

YA GOTTA WANNA stalked three deep to the stretch, bid three wide under left handed urging in the drive, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. BOLD PAPA between horses early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, put a head in front between foes in midstretch, fought back between rivals through the final furlong and continued willingly to the wire. CONQUEST TYPHOON pulled between horses then inside and was in tight into the first turn, tugged under a hold along the inside stalking the pace, steadied a half mile out and into the second turn and early on that turn, steadied again leaving that turn, split foes past midstretch and finished gamely inside the top pair. RONALD R (IRE) was in good position stalking the pace between rivals to the stretch and was outfinished. HAWKS PEAK sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and weakened some late. DEAL WITH IT DUDE saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LUCKY BRYAN chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. CONSCRIPTED pulled his way along to chase the pace a bit off the rail, swung out into the stretch and did not rally.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.25 46.08 58.31 1:11.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Trojan Time 120 7 2 3–1 2–1 1–1½ 1–2½ Elliott 1.40 8 Downside Up 125 8 3 5–1 3–½ 3–3 2–½ Maldonado 2.30 6 Awesome E K 125 6 6 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 3–4¼ Ocampo 4.50 9 Lion Command 118 9 7 7–5 5–1½ 5–5 4–1¼ Payeras 9.90 2 Escudo Nacional 125 2 1 6–½ 4–½ 4–1 5–3¾ Pereira 18.90 3 Contento 125 3 9 8–hd 8–8 6–1 6–2¾ Mt Garcia 49.60 4 Bohan 120 4 5 4–½ 7–1 7–3 7–8½ Pedroza 32.40 5 Sierra Echo 115 5 4 2–hd 6–3 8–12 8–20 Ceballos 9.60 1 Tandy Ride 120 1 8 9 9 9 9 Sanchez 102.10

7 TROJAN TIME 4.80 3.20 2.40 8 DOWNSIDE UP 3.40 2.40 6 AWESOME E K 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7) $51.00 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $5.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-6-9) $4.16 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-6-9-2) $158.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-6) $7.00

Winner–Trojan Time B.c.3 by The Pamplemousse out of Celebrate Everyday, by Beau Genius. Bred by Howard & Janet Siegel Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Howard and Janet Siegel Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $264,385 Daily Double Pool $30,135 Exacta Pool $161,734 Superfecta Pool $94,741 Super High Five Pool $5,624 Trifecta Pool $128,790. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-8-7) paid $45.60. Pick Three Pool $45,600.

TROJAN TIME had speed between horses then dueled three deep on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under strong handling and won clear under a left handed crack of the whip in deep stretch. DOWNSIDE UP stalked off the rail then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. AWESOME E K bobbled at the start, had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the drive and was edged late for second. LION COMMAND chased off the rail then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. ESCUDO NACIONAL (ARG) broke outward, had speed inside then stalked between horses or a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. CONTENTO broke slowly and steadied when crowded, settled outside a rival then off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. BOHAN between horses early, stalked inside, split rivals into the stretch and weakened. SIERRA ECHO had speed between foes then dueled inside, dropped back on the turn and gave way. TANDY RIDE broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, dropped well back and was through early.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Angels Flight Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.26 44.97 1:10.33 1:23.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Emboldened 120 4 7 9–8 9–8 5–2 1–2¼ Mn Garcia 14.00 2 Moonshine Memories 124 2 1 5–hd 6–1½ 4–1 2–½ Prat 1.50 3 First Dudette 120 3 4 2–hd 2–½ 1–1 3–¾ Elliott 39.70 9 Thirteen Squared 120 9 6 4–½ 3–1 2–1 4–1¾ Talamo 3.60 8 True Royalty 120 8 8 8–5 5–hd 3–½ 5–5 Van Dyke 7.10 1 Show It N Moe It 124 1 9 6–1 4–hd 6–5 6–4½ Bejarano 5.10 7 Highland Lass 120 7 5 7–½ 7–1 7–3 7–2½ Conner 35.30 10 Film Actress 124 10 10 10 10 9–8 8–12 Pena 99.60 5 Surrender Now 124 5 3 1–1½ 1–hd 8–1 9 Espinoza 31.60 6 Uppercut 120 6 2 3–hd 8–4 10 dnf Smith 6.30

4 EMBOLDENED 30.00 11.00 8.00 2 MOONSHINE MEMORIES 4.00 3.40 3 FIRST DUDETTE 11.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $91.60 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $68.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-9) $363.13 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-3-9-8) $5,581.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3) $397.80

Winner–Emboldened Ch.f.3 by Elusive Quality out of Al Andaleeb, by Bernardini. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $388,164 Daily Double Pool $32,568 Exacta Pool $228,039 Superfecta Pool $115,994 Super High Five Pool $7,313 Trifecta Pool $161,984. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (8-7-4) paid $379.50. Pick Three Pool $49,781.

EMBOLDENED dropped back off the rail then angled in some, came out on the turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear under a hold late. MOONSHINE MEMORIES stalked between horses then outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, split horses in deep stretch and gained the place. FIRST DUDETTE stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses into the turn, took a short lead, inched away leaving the turn, continued off the inside into the stretch and lost second late. THIRTEEN SQUARED stalked outside then three wide, bid three deep into and on the turn and between foes into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. TRUE ROYALTY chased outside then four wide into and on the turn, bid four wide into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. SHOW IT N MOE IT broke in a bit, was sent along inside and steadied midway on the backstretch, split horses leaving the turn and lacked a rally. HIGHLAND LASS chased between horses then dropped back off the rail on the turn and weakened. FILM ACTRESS dropped back off the rail and angled in on the backstretch then saved ground to no avail. SURRENDER NOW had speed between horses then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled into and on the turn, fell back leaving the turn and gave way. UPPERCUT stalked between horses, steadied when dropping back into the turn, gave way, was pulled up into and through the stretch and walked off.

NINTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.80 44.56 1:08.31 1:14.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Katherine 122 8 1 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–1¾ Gutierrez 19.70 4 Don't Blame Judy 122 3 5 2–½ 2–1 2–2 2–1 Talamo 5.10 2 Camino Song 122 2 9 8–hd 7–2 3–hd 3–1¼ Conner 12.20 1 Star Kissed 122 1 7 5–1 5–1 4–½ 4–½ Pereira 70.70 8 Thalia 122 6 6 9–3½ 8–3½ 8–hd 5–hd Franco 14.80 7 Journal Entry 122 5 10 10 9–2 7–1 6–2¾ Elliott 20.60 11 Love of Art 122 9 8 7–hd 10 10 7–ns Prat 7.20 9 Token Vow 122 7 4 3–1 3–hd 5–1½ 8–¾ Maldonado 3.60 12 Unchaining Melody 122 10 3 6–hd 6–hd 6–½ 9–5 Van Dyke 2.70 5 What's Bruin 122 4 2 4–1½ 4–1 9–3 10 Pedroza 4.90

10 KATHERINE 41.40 17.40 10.60 4 DON'T BLAME JUDY 8.00 5.60 2 CAMINO SONG (IRE) 7.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10) $610.20 $1 EXACTA (10-4) $170.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-4-2-1) $2,031.38 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-4-2-1-8) Carryover $18,575 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-4-2) $645.85

Winner–Katherine Ch.f.3 by Distorted Humor out of Eileen's Dream, by Bernardini. Bred by CESA Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $493,893 Daily Double Pool $128,563 Exacta Pool $308,343 Superfecta Pool $159,951 Super High Five Pool $24,339 Trifecta Pool $234,615. Scratched–Baladera, Lucky Outcome. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-1/2-8-7-4-10) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $360,653. $1 Pick Three (7-4-10) paid $1,138.30. Pick Three Pool $158,916. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-7-4-10) 69 tickets with 4 correct paid $7,910.10. Pick Four Pool $711,254. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/2-8-7-4-10) 13 tickets with 5 correct paid $21,686.55. Pick Five Pool $369,399. $2 Pick Six (6-1/2-8-7-4-10) 44 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $1,116.00. Pick Six Pool $429,011. Pick Six Carryover $295,111.

KATHERINE dueled three deep then outside a rival, inched away just off the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch and held gamely under urging. DON'T BLAME JUDY angled in and pressed the pace inside then stalked leaving the hill and into the stretch and held the place. CAMINO SONG (IRE) a bit slow to begin, chased inside, came out on the dirt crossing and three deep into the stretch and gained the show. STAR KISSED saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was between foes in deep stretch but lacked the needed rally. THALIA chased between horses then off the rail leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. JOURNAL ENTRY a bit slow into stride, angled in and saved ground off the pace to the stretch, continued inside and also lacked the needed rally. LOVE OF ART (IRE) chased three deep between foes, fell back outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the hill and lacked a response in the drive. TOKEN VOW dueled between horses then stalked outside a rival leaving the hill, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. UNCHAINING MELODY (GB) stalked four wide then three deep and outside a rival leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. WHAT'S BRUIN chased between horses down the hill and into the stretch and also weakened in the drive. Rail on hill at zero.