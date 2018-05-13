Racing! Happy Mother’s Day to one and all

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we catch up on Breeders' Cup news.
But first, legendary Alabama football coach Paul (Bear) Bryant once did a commercial where he asked: "Have you called your mama today? I sure wish I could call mine."
I do, too.
So, if you haven't …
Here's the commercial. (Just click here.)
OK, catching up on more news, changes to the Breeders' Cup were announced a few days ago. The big change is moving the Juvenile from Saturday to Friday, and the Distaff and Dirt Mile from Friday to Saturday. It's also added a Juvenile Turf Sprint, upping the number of races to 14.
The new Friday schedule of five BC races will all be for 2-year-olds. It's being called "Future Stars Friday," likely because "You Better See Them While You Can Because the Really Good Ones Will Be Retired in About a Year" doesn't roll off the tongue quite as well.
Now, the loser in this is the Distaff, which will clearly be a warm-up act on Saturday. Not that there haven't been great Distaffs. The Beholder-Songbird stretch run at Santa Anita remains one of the best races I've ever seen.
But, let's face it, when the biggest event in the sport is built around 3-year-olds, it makes sense to market those Kentucky Derby hopefuls the previous November. This new format seems like an idea worth trying.
So, the new Friday lineup, with the exact order undetermined, is:
-- Juvenile Turf Sprint (5½ furlongs)
-- Juvenile Fillies Turf (1 mile)
-- Juvenile Fillies (1 1/16 miles)
-- Juvenile Turf (1 mile)
-- Juvenile (1 1/16 miles)
And the new Saturday lineup, with the exact order undetermined, is:
-- Filly & Mare Sprint (7 furlongs)
-- Turf Sprint (5½ furlongs)
-- Dirt Mile (take a guess at the distance?)
-- Filly and Mare Turf (new distance of 1 3/8 miles)
-- Sprint (6 furlongs)
-- Mile (see Dirt Mile)
-- Distaff (1 1/8 miles)
-- Turf (1½ miles)
-- Classic (1¼ miles)
This will all be in place for this year's Breeders' Cup at Churchill Downs.
Next year? Well, that still hasn't been announced. After more than a half century, it took less time to finalize a location for the heads of state of the United States and North Korea to meet than it has for the Breeders' Cup to announce next year's location.
Here are the choices, as I see it:
-- Santa Anita: A no-brainer. It knows how to do it, how to fill the stands and could probably put it together with 60 days' notice.
-- Del Mar: It earned a repeat visit but not so quickly. The track showed how the smaller but pricier format can work.
-- Churchill Downs. Naw, not two years in a row. Twinspires, the Churchill ADW, is a partner with the Breeders' Cup, but that relationship expires soon and we'll see how that may change things.
-- Keeneland. It was last there in 2015, and they did a good job. It will get another shot, but hold it in Kentucky two years in a row? Well, they've done that with California.
-- Laurel. Whoa, where did that come from? The Stronach Group has positioned it to replace the ancient Pimlico. It wants it, but it probably need more than one year's lead time. If that weren't the case and it is on deck, I would announce it this week at the Preakness. But don't count on it.
Stay tuned.
Santa Anita review
Kanthaka got a perfect trip from Flavien Prat on Saturday to win the Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes for 3-year-olds going seven furlongs. Prat kept the horse on the rail for most of the race, then moved him to an open two spot entering the stretch and went on to win by ¾ length.
The colt went off as the favorite and paid $4.40, $3.00 and $2.20. Beautiful Shot finished second and Zulfikar was third.
"I thought Flavien put the horse right up in there where he had a chance to get trapped and not get out," said winning trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. "But he was counting on getting the seam and went through, so I'm really proud of him and the rider."
In the other feature, the $75,000 Angels Flight was with the same conditions, except for fillies. The winner was Emboldened, who rallied wide to pull the upset. She won over favored Moonshine Memories by 2¼ lengths. First Dudette was third.
Emboldened, for trainer Baffert and ridden by Martin Garcia, paid $30.00, $11.00 and $8.00.
"I learned she can sit off the pace," Baffert said. "She's a young horse and she took a lot of dirt. She sat there and they were smokin' on the front end. Martin just sat there … and just waited. … Emboldened showed us a different dimension today and that's something to look forward to. We might be able to stretch her out."
Santa Anita preview
Have to say, but this is a miserable Sunday card at Santa Anita. There are nine races starting at 12:30 p.m. Eight of the nine races are full-out claimers and the ninth is an optional claimer. Things are getting tough for the rest of the meet, especially when the big Preakness and Belmont cards siphon off a lot of the horses for the expanded cards. There is no stakes race on Sunday.
There are four turf races, which have the biggest fields. The seventh is 1 1/8 miles, the first and ninth are a mile and the fourth is 6½ furlongs, down the hill. Five of the claimers are for maidens. The field sizes aren't bad. They are, in order: 9, 6, 5, 8, 8, 11, 9, 8, 9.
The feature is the seventh, 1 11/8 miles on the turf, for 3-year-olds.
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Belmont: Grade 3 $200,000 Vagrancy Handicap, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6½ furlongs. Winner: Kirby's Penny ($16.20)
Woodbine: $100,000 Star Shoot Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Sly Beauty ($24.50)
Belmont: $150,000 Run Happy Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Westwood ($7.40)
Santa Anita: Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Kanthaka ($4.40)
Arlington: Grade 3 $100,000 Hanshin Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Matrooh ($19.60)
Belmont: Grade 3 $200,000 Beaugay Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 on turf. Winner: A Raving Beauty ($7.70)
Gulfstream: $100,000 Big Drama Stakes, Fla.-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Mr. Jordan ($11.40)
Belmont: Grade 3 $350,000 Peter Pan Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Blended Citizen ($11.40)
Belmont: Grade 1 $700,000 Man O' War Stakes, 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: High Happy ($5.90)
Santa Anita: $75,000 Angels Flight Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Emboldened ($30.00)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
11:12 Woodbine: $100,000 New Providence Stakes, Ontario-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Pink Lloyd (1-9)
11:37 Belmont: $100,000 Gold Fever Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Engage (1-1)
1:57 Woodbine: Grade 3 $125,000 Marine Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Archaggelos (2-1)
Bob Ike's SA play of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 5 It's a New Year (4-1)
Maiden claimer from the Peter Miller barn was entered against winners last time and lost all chance when breaking very slowly. He drops to his lowest level yet and figures to be a pace factor throughout if he breaks running.
Saturday result: What's Bruin (9-2) got a good trip but could not have run worse.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart LA play of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 5 Moonflash Pilot (5-2)
She is one of five entrants who have race experience, while the four first-time starters have mediocre drills. This filly broke slow and veered in at the start from the rail post in sixth-place debut three weeks ago. Leading jockey Jesus Ayala stays aboard and I liked the filly's initial 12.4 gate drill last March 24 when she was quick early while dusting her workmate by 2½ lengths.
Final thoughts
Still looking to jump the circulation of this newsletter. Can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone.
Any thoughts, drop me an email at johnacherwa@gmail.com or feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Saturday's results and Sunday's entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, May 12.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.15 47.30 1:11.53 1:23.92 1:36.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Fashion Business
|123
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|2–1½
|1–2¼
|Talamo
|3.00
|2
|Pioneer Lad
|121
|2
|1
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2
|2–2½
|Pedroza
|8.90
|1
|Avalanche
|123
|1
|6
|7–2
|7–2½
|6–hd
|7–hd
|3–1¼
|Espinoza
|2.30
|4
|Malibu Music
|123
|4
|7
|5–5
|4–1½
|4–1
|3–hd
|4–1¼
|Conner
|19.30
|5
|Temple Keys
|125
|5
|3
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–hd
|5–hd
|Prat
|4.10
|6
|Cats Blame
|121
|6
|4
|4–½
|5–1
|7–1
|8
|6–nk
|Mn Garcia
|12.00
|7
|Incredible Luck
|125
|7
|5
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–1
|5–1
|7–1¼
|Franco
|20.60
|3
|Radio Silence
|121
|3
|2
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–hd
|4–hd
|8
|Elliott
|4.70
|8
|FASHION BUSINESS (GB)
|8.00
|4.40
|3.40
|2
|PIONEER LAD
|7.20
|6.20
|1
|AVALANCHE
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-2)
|$41.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-1-4)
|$92.93
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-1)
|$69.00
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-1-4-5)
|Carryover $2,991
Winner–Fashion Business (GB) B.g.4 by Frankel (GB) out of Icon Project, by Empire Maker. Bred by Andrew Rosen (GB). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $280,749 Exacta Pool $143,181 Superfecta Pool $61,037 Trifecta Pool $100,304 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,920. Scratched–none.
FASHION BUSINESS (GB) unhurried and angled in early, settled a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging while drifting in to gain the lead in deep stretch and won clear. PIONEER LAD had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear, was not a match for the winner late but clearly second best. AVALANCHE saved ground chasing the pace, was blocked along the rail from upper stretch to midstretch, got out past the eighth pole and went around a rival for the show. MALIBU MUSIC angled in and stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TEMPLE KEYS chased outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and through much of the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CATS BLAME pulled between horses then took back and chased outside a rival, continued off the rail leaving the backstretch and three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. INCREDIBLE LUCK four wide early, pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail or outside a rival, re-bid three wide on the second turn and weakened in the drive. RADIO SILENCE had speed between horses to duel for the lead, battled outside the runner-up on the backstretch and between foes again on the second turn and also weakened in the stretch.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.39 46.34 59.22 1:06.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Irish Dame
|123
|6
|4
|3–1
|3–3
|2–hd
|1–ns
|Maldonado
|3.80
|5
|Foxy Fresh
|125
|5
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|1–½
|2–1¼
|Fuentes
|0.60
|4
|Tuscany Beauty
|123
|4
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–4
|3–3¼
|Gutierrez
|22.00
|2
|Coronado Cool
|123
|2
|5
|6
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–2½
|Franco
|3.50
|3
|Mama's Secretstorm
|116
|3
|1
|4–2
|4–2½
|5–5
|5–6½
|Payeras
|13.90
|1
|Candy Pink
|123
|1
|6
|5–2
|6
|6
|6
|Sanchez
|21.90
|6
|IRISH DAME
|9.60
|3.40
|2.80
|5
|FOXY FRESH
|2.40
|2.20
|4
|TUSCANY BEAUTY
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-6)
|$48.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$10.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-2)
|$9.16
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-4)
|$27.60
Winner–Irish Dame Grr.f.4 by Paddy O'Prado out of Celestial Legend, by City Zip. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (LA). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Davis Racing LLC and Mueller, Martin. Mutuel Pool $209,669 Daily Double Pool $50,156 Exacta Pool $117,313 Superfecta Pool $48,626 Trifecta Pool $79,894. Claimed–Irish Dame by Andreas Psarras. Trainer: Andreas Psarras. Claimed–Coronado Cool by Menegos, Joe and Menegos, Micheal. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–none.
IRISH DAME dueled four wide then three deep on the turn and in the stretch, fought back under urging through the drive and edged the runner-up on the wire. FOXY FRESH bobbled at the start but broke alertly, dueled three deep between foes then between horses on the turn, put a head in front into the stretch, fought back between rivals through the drive and continued gamely to the end. TUSCANY BEAUTY had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside on the turn, fought back along the rail until the final stages and bested the rest. CORONADO COOL chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, went outside that one again on the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. MAMA'S SECRETSTORM had speed inside to duel for the lead then stalked along the rail into and on the turn, came out some into the stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and weakened. CANDY PINK saved ground off the pace, came off the rail in the stretch and had little left for the drive.
THIRD RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.45 48.57 1:13.35 1:38.23 1:44.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Draft Pick
|120
|5
|7
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–2
|1–1½
|1–5½
|Talamo
|2.50
|4
|Victory Element
|120
|4
|1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–2
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|0.90
|6
|Holly Blame
|120
|6
|5
|5–½
|5–½
|5–1
|3–½
|3–¾
|Blanc
|13.90
|7
|Trojan Spirit
|119
|7
|6
|7
|6–hd
|6–2
|5–5
|4–2¼
|Espinoza
|41.90
|2
|Blaze of Glory
|120
|2
|3
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–2
|5–6
|Prat
|6.40
|3
|Faversham
|120
|3
|4
|6–½
|7
|7
|6–2½
|6–17
|Elliott
|21.00
|1
|Aurora d'Oro
|120
|1
|2
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–1
|7
|7
|Gutierrez
|6.90
|5
|DRAFT PICK
|7.00
|3.00
|2.40
|4
|VICTORY ELEMENT
|2.40
|2.20
|6
|HOLLY BLAME
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$62.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$6.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-7)
|$17.46
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-6-7-2)
|$745.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-6)
|$14.30
Winner–Draft Pick B.c.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Firehouse Red, by Arch. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $322,706 Daily Double Pool $23,585 Exacta Pool $181,895 Superfecta Pool $81,850 Super High Five Pool $15,410 Trifecta Pool $124,769. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (8-6-5) paid $71.60. Pick Three Pool $73,189.
DRAFT PICK stalked outside a rival then off the rail, ranged up three deep leaving the second turn to gain the lead outside the runner-up into the stretch, kicked clear and drifted in under handed urging and was under steady handling late. VICTORY ELEMENT dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in past midway on the second turn, fought back along the rail into the stretch then could not match the winner but held second. HOLLY BLAME three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then between foes, continued outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. TROJAN SPIRIT four wide into the first turn, chased outside then three deep, continued three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BLAZE OF GLORY stalked the pace inside, came off the rail on the second turn, split horses leaving that turn, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and weakened. FAVERSHAM chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and had little left for the drive. AURORA D'ORO bobbled some in the second step, had speed inside to duel for the lead, dropped back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.25 46.93 1:11.68 1:37.33 1:50.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Alsatian
|125
|6
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–1
|1–½
|1–¾
|Franco
|3.80
|5
|Senator Robert
|125
|5
|7
|7–1
|6–hd
|6–½
|3–hd
|2–½
|Pena
|8.50
|2
|Shaymin
|120
|2
|2
|5–1½
|5–1
|4–1
|4–3
|3–½
|Gutierrez
|27.80
|3
|California Journey
|125
|3
|6
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|4–2¼
|Elliott
|16.40
|1
|Unusual Meeting
|125
|1
|5
|8
|8
|8
|5–hd
|5–6
|Pereira
|34.90
|8
|Calvert Street
|125
|8
|4
|2–1½
|2–1
|3–½
|6–1
|6–2¼
|Maldonado
|3.60
|4
|Six Point Rack
|125
|4
|8
|6–hd
|7–1½
|7–1½
|7–4
|7–10
|Van Dyke
|1.40
|7
|Lymebyrd
|123
|7
|3
|4–2½
|4–2½
|5–hd
|8
|8
|Pedroza
|6.60
|6
|ALSATIAN
|9.60
|5.20
|3.60
|5
|SENATOR ROBERT
|7.20
|4.20
|2
|SHAYMIN
|8.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$41.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$34.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-3)
|$265.29
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2)
|$229.95
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-2-3-1)
|Carryover $4,655
Winner–Alsatian Dbb.c.4 by Acclamation out of Lucky C. H., by A.P. Indy. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Calumet Farm. Mutuel Pool $336,751 Daily Double Pool $36,580 Exacta Pool $188,760 Superfecta Pool $91,141 Trifecta Pool $132,304 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,102. Claimed–Senator Robert by Veal, Gerald and Brody. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Calvert Street by C T R Stables LLC, Hollendorfer LLC and Team Green LLC. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-5-6) paid $105.90. Pick Three Pool $32,151.
ALSATIAN angled in and stalked inside, bid between horses leaving the backstretch, battled outside a rival on the second turn, took the lead nearing the stretch, battled outside a rival in the drive and three deep through the final sixteenth and held on gamely under urging. SENATOR ROBERT broke inward, angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch, bid between horses in deep stretch and continued willingly to the end. SHAYMIN chased a bit off the rail, split horses into the second turn, moved up inside then came out leaving that turn and three wide into the stretch and finished with interest. CALIFORNIA JOURNEY broke outward, angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and in the stretch and was outfinished late. UNUSUAL MEETING settled inside then a bit off the rail, found the fence again on the second turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and bested the rest. CALVERT STREET pulled outside then dueled alongside a rival, continued three deep leaving the backstretch, stalked outside foe on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. SIX POINT RACK squeezed back at the start, chased outside a rival or off the rail, split horses into the second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. LYMEBYRD between horses early, stalked outside a rival then three deep on the second turn, dropped back leaving that turn and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Lazaro Barrera Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.05 45.53 1:10.12 1:23.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Kanthaka
|124
|1
|2
|4–hd
|5–1
|1–hd
|1–¾
|Prat
|1.20
|7
|Beautiful Shot
|122
|6
|1
|5–½
|3–1½
|2–hd
|2–1¼
|Desormeaux
|9.50
|4
|Zulfikhar
|120
|3
|3
|2–hd
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–ns
|Mn Garcia
|5.20
|3
|McKale
|120
|2
|6
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|4–3½
|Van Dyke
|1.30
|5
|King Cause
|120
|4
|5
|3–1
|2–hd
|5–hd
|5–1¼
|Franco
|32.50
|6
|Bocephus
|120
|5
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Elliott
|53.90
|1
|KANTHAKA
|4.40
|3.00
|2.20
|7
|BEAUTIFUL SHOT
|5.60
|3.20
|4
|ZULFIKHAR
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$19.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$10.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-4-3)
|$4.51
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-4)
|$16.30
Winner–Kanthaka Ch.c.3 by Jimmy Creed out of Sliced Bread, by Noonmark. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $373,493 Daily Double Pool $41,403 Exacta Pool $141,885 Superfecta Pool $60,977 Trifecta Pool $105,470. Scratched–Calexman.
$1 Pick Three (5-6-1) paid $50.00. Pick Three Pool $91,550. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-5-6-1/2) 1002 tickets with 4 correct paid $130.70. Pick Four Pool $171,599. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-6-5-6-1/2) 767 tickets with 5 correct paid $689.65. Pick Five Pool $615,323.
KANTHAKA saved ground stalking the pace, waited some leaving the turn then came out into the stretch, bid between rivals in upper stretch to gain the lead nearing midstretch and held on gamely under urging. BEAUTIFUL SHOT stalked three deep then bid four wide on the backstretch, dueled three deep on the turn, fought back three wide through the stretch and continued willingly. ZULFIKHAR dueled between horses then stalked outside a rival into and on the turn, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and edged a foe for third. MCKALE a step slow into stride, had speed between horses then dueled a bit off the rail then inside, fought back on the turn and through most of the stretch and was edged late for the show. KING CAUSE dueled three deep then between horses past midway on the backstretch, angled in and fought back between foes on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BOCEPHUS chased between horses then off the rail, went three deep leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked a rally, then was unsaddled at the end of the stretch and vanned off.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.18 49.34 1:14.45 1:26.42 1:37.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Ya Gotta Wanna
|121
|8
|4
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|2–hd
|1–½
|Pereira
|7.40
|7
|Bold Papa
|125
|7
|5
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–nk
|Bejarano
|14.00
|4
|Conquest Typhoon
|125
|4
|2
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–1¼
|Espinoza
|2.00
|5
|Ronald R
|125
|5
|3
|5–½
|5–1
|5–1
|5–1½
|4–1¼
|Prat
|3.60
|3
|Hawks Peak
|114
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|3–1
|5–1¼
|Espinoza
|19.20
|1
|Deal With It Dude
|123
|1
|6
|6–1
|7–1½
|7–1½
|7–2½
|6–1¼
|Van Dyke
|6.30
|6
|Lucky Bryan
|125
|6
|8
|8
|6–hd
|6–½
|6–½
|7–1
|Talamo
|3.60
|2
|Conscripted
|123
|2
|7
|7–hd
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Franco
|18.00
|8
|YA GOTTA WANNA
|16.80
|8.00
|4.80
|7
|BOLD PAPA
|11.20
|5.40
|4
|CONQUEST TYPHOON
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$34.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$70.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-4-5)
|$76.90
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-4-5-3)
|$4,911.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-4)
|$119.30
Winner–Ya Gotta Wanna B.g.4 by Proud Citizen out of Wahoo Gold, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Mersad Metanovic Bloodstock, LLC, House, Michael and Sones, Aaron. Mutuel Pool $375,318 Daily Double Pool $29,836 Exacta Pool $193,085 Superfecta Pool $88,875 Super High Five Pool $13,210 Trifecta Pool $131,476. Claimed–Conquest Typhoon by M Racing Group, LLC. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Claimed–Ronald R (IRE) by Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-1-8) paid $75.90. Pick Three Pool $79,465.
YA GOTTA WANNA stalked three deep to the stretch, bid three wide under left handed urging in the drive, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. BOLD PAPA between horses early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, put a head in front between foes in midstretch, fought back between rivals through the final furlong and continued willingly to the wire. CONQUEST TYPHOON pulled between horses then inside and was in tight into the first turn, tugged under a hold along the inside stalking the pace, steadied a half mile out and into the second turn and early on that turn, steadied again leaving that turn, split foes past midstretch and finished gamely inside the top pair. RONALD R (IRE) was in good position stalking the pace between rivals to the stretch and was outfinished. HAWKS PEAK sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and weakened some late. DEAL WITH IT DUDE saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LUCKY BRYAN chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. CONSCRIPTED pulled his way along to chase the pace a bit off the rail, swung out into the stretch and did not rally.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.25 46.08 58.31 1:11.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Trojan Time
|120
|7
|2
|3–1
|2–1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|Elliott
|1.40
|8
|Downside Up
|125
|8
|3
|5–1
|3–½
|3–3
|2–½
|Maldonado
|2.30
|6
|Awesome E K
|125
|6
|6
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–4¼
|Ocampo
|4.50
|9
|Lion Command
|118
|9
|7
|7–5
|5–1½
|5–5
|4–1¼
|Payeras
|9.90
|2
|Escudo Nacional
|125
|2
|1
|6–½
|4–½
|4–1
|5–3¾
|Pereira
|18.90
|3
|Contento
|125
|3
|9
|8–hd
|8–8
|6–1
|6–2¾
|Mt Garcia
|49.60
|4
|Bohan
|120
|4
|5
|4–½
|7–1
|7–3
|7–8½
|Pedroza
|32.40
|5
|Sierra Echo
|115
|5
|4
|2–hd
|6–3
|8–12
|8–20
|Ceballos
|9.60
|1
|Tandy Ride
|120
|1
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Sanchez
|102.10
|7
|TROJAN TIME
|4.80
|3.20
|2.40
|8
|DOWNSIDE UP
|3.40
|2.40
|6
|AWESOME E K
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-7)
|$51.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-8)
|$5.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-6-9)
|$4.16
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-6-9-2)
|$158.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-6)
|$7.00
Winner–Trojan Time B.c.3 by The Pamplemousse out of Celebrate Everyday, by Beau Genius. Bred by Howard & Janet Siegel Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Howard and Janet Siegel Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $264,385 Daily Double Pool $30,135 Exacta Pool $161,734 Superfecta Pool $94,741 Super High Five Pool $5,624 Trifecta Pool $128,790. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-8-7) paid $45.60. Pick Three Pool $45,600.
TROJAN TIME had speed between horses then dueled three deep on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under strong handling and won clear under a left handed crack of the whip in deep stretch. DOWNSIDE UP stalked off the rail then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. AWESOME E K bobbled at the start, had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the drive and was edged late for second. LION COMMAND chased off the rail then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. ESCUDO NACIONAL (ARG) broke outward, had speed inside then stalked between horses or a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. CONTENTO broke slowly and steadied when crowded, settled outside a rival then off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. BOHAN between horses early, stalked inside, split rivals into the stretch and weakened. SIERRA ECHO had speed between foes then dueled inside, dropped back on the turn and gave way. TANDY RIDE broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, dropped well back and was through early.
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Angels Flight Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.26 44.97 1:10.33 1:23.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Emboldened
|120
|4
|7
|9–8
|9–8
|5–2
|1–2¼
|Mn Garcia
|14.00
|2
|Moonshine Memories
|124
|2
|1
|5–hd
|6–1½
|4–1
|2–½
|Prat
|1.50
|3
|First Dudette
|120
|3
|4
|2–hd
|2–½
|1–1
|3–¾
|Elliott
|39.70
|9
|Thirteen Squared
|120
|9
|6
|4–½
|3–1
|2–1
|4–1¾
|Talamo
|3.60
|8
|True Royalty
|120
|8
|8
|8–5
|5–hd
|3–½
|5–5
|Van Dyke
|7.10
|1
|Show It N Moe It
|124
|1
|9
|6–1
|4–hd
|6–5
|6–4½
|Bejarano
|5.10
|7
|Highland Lass
|120
|7
|5
|7–½
|7–1
|7–3
|7–2½
|Conner
|35.30
|10
|Film Actress
|124
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–8
|8–12
|Pena
|99.60
|5
|Surrender Now
|124
|5
|3
|1–1½
|1–hd
|8–1
|9
|Espinoza
|31.60
|6
|Uppercut
|120
|6
|2
|3–hd
|8–4
|10
|dnf
|Smith
|6.30
|4
|EMBOLDENED
|30.00
|11.00
|8.00
|2
|MOONSHINE MEMORIES
|4.00
|3.40
|3
|FIRST DUDETTE
|11.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$91.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$68.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-9)
|$363.13
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-3-9-8)
|$5,581.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3)
|$397.80
Winner–Emboldened Ch.f.3 by Elusive Quality out of Al Andaleeb, by Bernardini. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $388,164 Daily Double Pool $32,568 Exacta Pool $228,039 Superfecta Pool $115,994 Super High Five Pool $7,313 Trifecta Pool $161,984. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (8-7-4) paid $379.50. Pick Three Pool $49,781.
EMBOLDENED dropped back off the rail then angled in some, came out on the turn and five wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and won clear under a hold late. MOONSHINE MEMORIES stalked between horses then outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, split horses in deep stretch and gained the place. FIRST DUDETTE stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses into the turn, took a short lead, inched away leaving the turn, continued off the inside into the stretch and lost second late. THIRTEEN SQUARED stalked outside then three wide, bid three deep into and on the turn and between foes into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. TRUE ROYALTY chased outside then four wide into and on the turn, bid four wide into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. SHOW IT N MOE IT broke in a bit, was sent along inside and steadied midway on the backstretch, split horses leaving the turn and lacked a rally. HIGHLAND LASS chased between horses then dropped back off the rail on the turn and weakened. FILM ACTRESS dropped back off the rail and angled in on the backstretch then saved ground to no avail. SURRENDER NOW had speed between horses then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled into and on the turn, fell back leaving the turn and gave way. UPPERCUT stalked between horses, steadied when dropping back into the turn, gave way, was pulled up into and through the stretch and walked off.
NINTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.80 44.56 1:08.31 1:14.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Katherine
|122
|8
|1
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1¾
|Gutierrez
|19.70
|4
|Don't Blame Judy
|122
|3
|5
|2–½
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1
|Talamo
|5.10
|2
|Camino Song
|122
|2
|9
|8–hd
|7–2
|3–hd
|3–1¼
|Conner
|12.20
|1
|Star Kissed
|122
|1
|7
|5–1
|5–1
|4–½
|4–½
|Pereira
|70.70
|8
|Thalia
|122
|6
|6
|9–3½
|8–3½
|8–hd
|5–hd
|Franco
|14.80
|7
|Journal Entry
|122
|5
|10
|10
|9–2
|7–1
|6–2¾
|Elliott
|20.60
|11
|Love of Art
|122
|9
|8
|7–hd
|10
|10
|7–ns
|Prat
|7.20
|9
|Token Vow
|122
|7
|4
|3–1
|3–hd
|5–1½
|8–¾
|Maldonado
|3.60
|12
|Unchaining Melody
|122
|10
|3
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–½
|9–5
|Van Dyke
|2.70
|5
|What's Bruin
|122
|4
|2
|4–1½
|4–1
|9–3
|10
|Pedroza
|4.90
|10
|KATHERINE
|41.40
|17.40
|10.60
|4
|DON'T BLAME JUDY
|8.00
|5.60
|2
|CAMINO SONG (IRE)
|7.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10)
|$610.20
|$1 EXACTA (10-4)
|$170.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-4-2-1)
|$2,031.38
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-4-2-1-8)
|Carryover $18,575
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-4-2)
|$645.85
Winner–Katherine Ch.f.3 by Distorted Humor out of Eileen's Dream, by Bernardini. Bred by CESA Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $493,893 Daily Double Pool $128,563 Exacta Pool $308,343 Superfecta Pool $159,951 Super High Five Pool $24,339 Trifecta Pool $234,615. Scratched–Baladera, Lucky Outcome.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-1/2-8-7-4-10) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $360,653. $1 Pick Three (7-4-10) paid $1,138.30. Pick Three Pool $158,916. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-7-4-10) 69 tickets with 4 correct paid $7,910.10. Pick Four Pool $711,254. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/2-8-7-4-10) 13 tickets with 5 correct paid $21,686.55. Pick Five Pool $369,399. $2 Pick Six (6-1/2-8-7-4-10) 44 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $1,116.00. Pick Six Pool $429,011. Pick Six Carryover $295,111.
KATHERINE dueled three deep then outside a rival, inched away just off the rail leaving the hill and into the stretch and held gamely under urging. DON'T BLAME JUDY angled in and pressed the pace inside then stalked leaving the hill and into the stretch and held the place. CAMINO SONG (IRE) a bit slow to begin, chased inside, came out on the dirt crossing and three deep into the stretch and gained the show. STAR KISSED saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was between foes in deep stretch but lacked the needed rally. THALIA chased between horses then off the rail leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. JOURNAL ENTRY a bit slow into stride, angled in and saved ground off the pace to the stretch, continued inside and also lacked the needed rally. LOVE OF ART (IRE) chased three deep between foes, fell back outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the hill and lacked a response in the drive. TOKEN VOW dueled between horses then stalked outside a rival leaving the hill, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. UNCHAINING MELODY (GB) stalked four wide then three deep and outside a rival leaving the hill, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. WHAT'S BRUIN chased between horses down the hill and into the stretch and also weakened in the drive. Rail on hill at zero.
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, May 13.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 18th day of a 42-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Roaring Fork
|Martin Pedroza
|116
|Sean McCarthy
|12-1
|40,000
|2
|Tequila Blanco
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|50,000
|3
|Cosa Nostra
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Jack Carava
|10-1
|50,000
|4
|Dignitaire
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Gary Mandella
|12-1
|50,000
|5
|Big Sky Logan
|Edwin Maldonado
|121
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
|40,000
|6
|Desolation Sound
|Franklin Ceballos
|115
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
|50,000
|7
|Original Intent
|Tyler Conner
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|12-1
|50,000
|8
|Typhoon Harry
|Asa Espinoza
|109
|Mike Puype
|30-1
|40,000
|9
|Haylord
|Heriberto Figueroa
|116
|Martin F. Jones
|3-1
|40,000
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Get Yourself Home
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Michael Machowsky
|5-2
|40,000
|2
|Lucky Outcome
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Dan Blacker
|2-1
|50,000
|3
|Sunrise Royale
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Ian Kruljac
|5-1
|40,000
|4
|Sweet Sophie Grace
|Asa Espinoza
|111
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|40,000
|5
|Marjorie E
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-2
|50,000
|6
|Nana's Rule
|Juan Ochoa
|120
|Nestor M. Capitaine
|8-1
|50,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Uno Trouble Maker
|Asa Espinoza
|117
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|32,000
|2
|Baytown Juliet
|Barrington Harvey
|122
|Kenneth E. Nettles
|20-1
|32,000
|3
|Avail
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-2
|32,000
|4
|Tiger Mom
|Stewart Elliott
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|32,000
|5
|Cinnamon Twist
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|9-5
|32,000
FOURTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|No More Talk
|Mario Gutierrez
|123
|George Papaprodromou
|8-1
|32,000
|2
|Sycamore Lane
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|David Jacobson
|7-2
|32,000
|3
|Papa G
|Juan Sanchez
|125
|II Earl T. Baze
|30-1
|32,000
|4
|Royal Opera House
|Israel Ocampo
|123
|Alfredo Marquez
|5-1
|32,000
|5
|Storminside
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Tim Yakteen
|5-1
|32,000
|6
|Skelton Pass
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Javier Jose Sierra
|5-2
|32,000
|7
|Allaboutmike
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|32,000
|8
|Mr. Opportunist
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Craig Dollase
|8-1
|32,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dee Way to Go
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Jorge Periban
|3-1
|20,000
|2
|Princess Nicole
|Alonso Quinonez
|125
|Val Brinkerhoff
|12-1
|20,000
|3
|Veiled Heat
|Franklin Ceballos
|120
|Nestor M. Capitaine
|4-1
|20,000
|4
|My Alchemist
|Israel Ocampo
|125
|Dan Blacker
|8-1
|20,000
|5
|Cheyenne Dancer
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Joe Herrick
|4-1
|20,000
|6
|Cali Rocks
|Cesar Franco
|118
|Valeri Georgiev
|30-1
|20,000
|7
|Calimonco Action
|Asa Espinoza
|113
|Sal Gonzalez
|6-1
|20,000
|8
|Secret Offer
|Tyler Baze
|125
|Jorge Gutierrez
|5-2
|20,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Jump the Tracks
|Franklin Ceballos
|118
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
|30,000
|2
|Midnight Soot
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|30,000
|3
|Starship Chewy
|Israel Ocampo
|123
|Howard L. Zucker
|30-1
|30,000
|4
|Jack and I
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Adam Kitchingman
|10-1
|30,000
|5
|It's a New Year
|Victor Espinoza
|123
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|30,000
|6
|Rebel Vow
|Asa Espinoza
|116
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|15-1
|30,000
|7
|I'm Amore
|Heriberto Figueroa
|116
|Val Brinkerhoff
|15-1
|30,000
|8
|Skagit River
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Patricia Harrington
|10-1
|30,000
|9
|June Two Four
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|George Papaprodromou
|10-1
|30,000
|10
|Write Me a Song
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Sean McCarthy
|4-1
|30,000
|11
|Mongolian Groom
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|123
|Enebish Ganbat
|20-1
|30,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $58,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bird Is the Word
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|G. F. Almeida
|6-1
|2
|Fabozzi
|Drayden Van Dyke
|125
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|62,500
|3
|Ritzy A. P.
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Dan Blacker
|6-1
|4
|Twentytwentyvision
|Tyler Baze
|125
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|62,500
|5
|Beach View
|Stewart Elliott
|123
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
|6
|Mr. Roary
|Mario Gutierrez
|125
|George Papaprodromou
|6-1
|62,500
|7
|Lifeline
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|8
|Multiplier
|Victor Espinoza
|123
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|9
|Oscar Dominguez
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|Jack Carava
|6-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Reverend Al
|Franklin Ceballos
|118
|Blake R. Heap
|5-1
|6,250
|2
|Giant Mark
|Erick Garcia
|123
|Keith E. Craigmyle
|20-1
|6,250
|3
|Limited Response
|Matt Garcia
|123
|Victor Fernandez
|20-1
|6,250
|4
|Chromium
|Asa Espinoza
|116
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|6,250
|5
|Harrovian
|Heriberto Figueroa
|116
|Dennis Givens
|30-1
|6,250
|6
|Saint Dermot
|Martin Pedroza
|123
|Adam Kitchingman
|2-1
|6,250
|7
|Awe
|Brayan Pena
|123
|Genaro Vallejo
|5-2
|6,250
|8
|Hackleton
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|6,250
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Elevate
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|15-1
|50,000
|2
|Hoover Tower
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12-1
|40,000
|3
|Kopitar
|Heriberto Figueroa
|114
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|40,000
|4
|Impression
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|William E. Morey
|5-2
|50,000
|5
|Amazon Cry
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|50,000
|6
|He's Like Violence
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|50,000
|7
|Starting Bloc
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|50,000
|8
|Indian Gulch
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|12-1
|50,000
|9
|Maxinamillion
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Adam Kitchingman
|10-1
|50,000