Sergio Garcia ties for highest single-hole score in Masters history after hitting five straight into water

Sergio Garcia's defense of his 2017 Masters title very likely won't last beyond Friday's cut.
His opening round of this year's tournament at Augusta National unraveled in the worst way on the par-five 15th hole.
That's where he carded a 13, which ties Tom Weiskopf in 1980 and Tsuneyuki "Tommy" Nakajima in 1978 for the highest single-hole score in Masters history.
At one point, Garcia sent five straight balls into the water.
Here's what the fifth time looked like:
Garcia recovered with a birdie on the next hole but still finished the day at nine-over-par 81.
Twitter: @chewkiii