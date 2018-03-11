Accelerate gives trainer John Sadler first win at Big 'Cap

Accelerate had successfully navigated the slop, strangely labeled as "wet fast," convincingly winning the Santa Anita Handicap by 5½ lengths. His reward was a blanket of yellow flowers. And that's when he did more running.
He tried breaking free of his groom and scarily looked as if he might injure himself as he moved violently to the back and side. He didn't want those flowers on him. After they were removed, he calmed down and walked gently into the winner's circle.
"He don't like the flowers, but he liked the track," said winning jockey Victor Espinoza.
The win was a popular one because the trainer was John Sadler, who took 10 tries to win his first Big 'Cap.
"For me, it's as good as it gets, being a California guy," Sadler said. "I'm a little suspect that he's a mile and a quarter horse, but mud will make them go further if they're handling the track.
"He's had some big races. He beat Arrogate twice last year, so for him to win a Group 1 here at Santa Anita … is huge. We passed up the Pegasus and Dubai to run here at home."
The Santa Anita Handicap was once the signature race at the Arcadia track, but more lucrative races in Florida and Dubai have lessened the race (the purse has been reduced from $1 million to $600,000). There is talk of moving the race to June next year.
"You never know under these type of conditions how your horse will do, because it's not California type weather," said Kosta Hronis, who along with his brother, Peter, own Accelerate. "You just hope his quality will translate even in these conditions. The track seems to have gotten much wetter in the last two races."
Mubtaahij, already a Grade 1 winner for trainer Bob Baffert, went to the lead and held it for a mile until Accelerate made his move. The outcome was never in doubt down the stretch. Mubtaahij was second followed by Fear The Cowboy, Giant Expectations, Top Of The Game, Prime Attraction and Curlin Road.
Accelerate, as the favorite, paid $7.00, $3.80 and $2.20.
Huge Upset
World Approval, who had won six of his last seven races and an Eclipse Award, was never a factor and finished fifth as the heavy favorite in the Grade 1 $400,000 Frank Kilroe Mile. Bowie's Hero, for trainer Phil D'Amato and jockey Corey Nakatani, won by a half-length over Next Shares.
"At no point did I feel like he was going to catch up and win," said Flavien Prat, who rode World Approval. "I had a good trip, I had a great pace in front of me but he just didn't fire."
Bowie's Hero paid $18.60 to win.
Four wins
Jockey Drayden Van Dyke won the first four races at Santa Anita on Saturday, the fourth being the Grade 1 $400,000 Triple Bend Stakes. The 7-furlong race had a small field of five, the best being City Of Light for trainer Michael McCarthy and Van Dyke. Bobby Abu Dhabi put forth a strong effort down the stretch after leading the entire race but was eventually worn down by City Of Light, who won by 1½ lengths.
"When you get on a roll like this, it gets your spirits up and puts you in a good mood," Van Dyke said. ""I just want to keep it going."
City of Light paid $4.00 to win.