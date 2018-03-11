Bolt D'Oro prevails in controversial finish at Santa Anita

"Well, what the hell?" Baffert said. "What are you going to do? Apparently, [Bolt jockey] Javier [Castellano] should have been a lawyer. He had a better story, I guess. I am shocked after the way he hit us at the top of the stretch. I don't know what they were looking at but apparently, he talked them into it. That's why [stewards] should never talk to the jockeys. They should just watch it themselves."