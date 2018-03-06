Serena Williams' return to competitive tennis starts at BNP Paribas Open

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka, who has played a limited schedule because she was reluctant to travel while involved in a dispute over the custody of her young son, and Maria Sharapova, who's still working her way up in the rankings after a 15-month drug suspension, also are unseeded in this tournament. Both have previously won at Indian Wells. Azarenka will open play against Heather Watson of Britain, and the winner will face U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, who is seeded 13th. Sharapova, in the top half of the draw, will face Naomi Osaka of Japan.