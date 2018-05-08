Cavaliers won't discipline Rodney Hood for reportedly refusing to enter Game 4

The Athletic first reported that Hood had angered teammates and others in the organization by rejecting coach Tyronn Lue's instruction to enter the game. With Cleveland leading by 30 points over the Toronto Raptors and on its way to sweeping the series, the Cavaliers called timeout to replace superstar LeBron James. Lue told Hood to check in but he refused, and guard Jose Calderon peeled off his warmup and jogged to the scorer's table. The AP observed at least one assistant coach shouting toward Hood.