Former Laker Isaiah Thomas agrees to a one-year deal with the Nuggets

Former Lakers point guard Isaiah Thomas has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, according to multiple media reports.
Thomas was a second-round draft pick for the Sacramento Kings in 2011 but became a two-time All-Star during his two-plus seasons with the Boston Celtics from 2014 to 2017. Last offseason, he was dealt to Cleveland as part of the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics.
After spending the first 2 1/2 months of the season out with a tear in the labrum in his right hip, Thomas played 15 games for the Cavaliers before being traded to L.A. He played 17 games with the Lakers, coming off the bench in all but one of those games, before his season ended with a decision to undergo arthroscopic surgery to treat the same hip injury.
Thomas averaged 15.6 points a game with the Lakers and told The Times’ Tania Ganguli in March that he wouldn’t mind returning to the team the following season, even in a backup role. The Lakers already have two point guards in Lonzo Ball, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2017, and veteran Rajon Rondo, who signed with L.A. earlier this month.