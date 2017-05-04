Lonzo Ball's signature shoes, now available for pre-order, cost $495 a pair

Lonzo Ball’s signature shoes look pretty nice — and they better be for what they’re going to cost.

On Thursday, the former UCLA star unveiled his new line of footwear, which will be released independently by his family’s Big Baller Brand and can now be pre-ordered on the company’s website.

The main offering is the ZO2 Prime, a low-top basketball sneaker that “was meticulously developed at every stage by Lonzo Ball,” according to the website. The cost is $495 ($695 for sizes 14 and 15).

Not fancy enough for you? Well, there’s also the ZO2 Wet, which will be autographed by Ball and come inside a clear acrylic box “with cool white LED lighting.” Those cost $995 ($1,195 for sizes 14 and 15).

But if all that is a bit too pricey for your tastes, then you might like the ZO2 Slide. They’re not exactly basketball shoes, but they’re only $220.

“The shoe was made independently by my family brand,” Ball said in a promotional video. “Creating the shoe was a lot of fun, especially being able to add my own creative input throughout the process. I look forward to working with my fellow athletes, pushing the culture forward and empowering the upcoming generation.”

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii