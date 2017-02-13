NBA: Nuggets’ long-range shots sink Warriors

Nikola Jokic got his second career triple-double and the host Denver Nuggets tied an NBA record with 24 three-point baskets while shocking the Golden State Warriors, 132-110, on Monday night.

The Nuggets tied the three-point mark set by the Houston Rockets in December against New Orleans. The Warriors were only eight of 32 in three-point shots.

Jokic set career highs in rebounds (21) and assists (12) to go with 17 points, and rookie Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 27 points. Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 25 points.

The Warriors’ ninth loss matched their total from last season, when they set an NBA record by winning 73 games.

at Washington 120, Oklahoma City 98: Russell Westbrook sat for good midway through the third quarter while the Thunder were in the midst of missing 24 shots in a row to trail by 34 points as Bradley Beal (22 points) and John Wall (15 points, 14 assists) carried the Wizards. Westbrook had 17 points.

Boston 111, at Dallas 98: Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and eight assists for the Celtics, who won for the 10th time in their last 11 games. Yogi Ferrell had 20 points for the Mavericks.

Memphis 112, at Brooklyn 103: Mike Conley scored 32 points and the Grizzlies sent the Nets to their 13th consecutive defeat, and 15th loss in a row at home.

Philadelphia 105, at Charlotte 99: Dario Saric had 18 points and 11 rebounds and the 76ers won their third game in a row. The Hornets have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

Orlando 116, at Miami 107: Evan Fournier scored 24 points and the Magic ended a losing streak at four games. Dion Waiters had 23 points for the Heat.

at Milwaukee 102, Detroit 89: Greg Monroe had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Michael Beasley scored 23 points for the Bucks, who led by 22 points at one point.

San Antonio 110, at Indiana 106: Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the Spurs clinched an NBA-record 20th consecutive winning season.

New Orleans 110, at Phoenix 108: Anthony Davis scored with 40.3 seconds to play and the Pelicans escaped as the Suns missed three shots in the final seconds.

Atlanta 109, at Portland 105 (OT): The Hawks gave up the first seven points in overtime and scored the next 12.

Clippers 88, at Utah 72