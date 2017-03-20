NBA: It gets chippy as Warriors roll at OKC

Klay Thompson scored 34 points Monday night as the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 111-95, in a heated matchup filled with trash talking, physical play and technical fouls.

It was Golden State’s second visit to Oklahoma City since former Thunder star Kevin Durant signed a free-agent contract with the rival Warriors last summer. Durant has been sidelined since February with a left knee injury and sat on the bench with his team.

Even with Durant out, the negative energy from the first meeting was still there. Stephen Curry exchanged shoves with Oklahoma City’s Semaj Christon just before halftime; both were issued technical fouls. The Thunder’s Russell Westbrook and Golden State’s Draymond Green also got technicals for their roles in the skirmish.

Westbrook, the NBA’s leading scorer, had a tough night with 15 points on four-for-16 shooting, eight rebounds and seven assists. He remained stuck on 34 triple-doubles, seven shy of the NBA season record with 12 games to play.

Curry scored 23 points for the Warriors, who were overpowering in this one, leading by as many as 27 while completing a sweep of the four-game season series. They won their fourth straight and halted the Thunder’s five-game win streak.

at Houston 125, Denver 124: James Harden drove the length of the court for a layup with 2.4 seconds left to win it for the Rockets in a duel between the NBA’s second- and third-highest scoring teams. Harden had 39 points and 11 assists and was three rebounds shy of his 20th triple-double of the season.

at Boston 110, Washington 102: Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points after missing two games with a bruised knee, and the Celtics won a testy matchup between the Nos. 2 and 3 teams in the East. Boston now leads Washington by 21/2 games.

at Indiana 107, Utah 100: Jeff Teague had 21 points as the Pacers continued to alternate wins and losses — they haven’t done either in consecutive games since Feb. 16.

at Charlotte 105, Atlanta 90: Nicolas Batum and Kemba Walker each had 16 points for the Hornets. The Hawks lost their fourth straight.

at Orlando 112, Philadelphia 109 (OT): Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and the Magic overcame a 17-point second-half deficit to post consecutive wins for the first time since December.

at Clippers 114, New York 105