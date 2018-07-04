Advertisement

NBA: Wizards targeting Dwight Howard after Nets agree to buyout

Jul 03, 2018 | 10:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard (12) kisses the basketball before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Charlotte, N.C. on April 8. (Chuck Burton / Associated Press)

The Brooklyn Nets reached a buyout agreement with veteran center Dwight Howard, who was acquired from Charlotte in a June 20 trade, according to a Washington Post report.

Howard is expected to sign with the Washington Wizards for the $5.3-million mini-midlevel exception when the trade and buyout become official after the NBA moratorium ends at 9:01 p.m. PDT Friday.

Etc.

Utah locked up 22-year-old restricted free-agent guard Dante Exum with a three-year extension worth around $33 million, the Associated Press reported. ...

Michael Porter Jr., the 14th overall pick in this year’s draft, signed a rookie contract with Denver. ...

The Nuggets traded forward Wilson Chandler and a future second-round draft pick to Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. ...

Chicago signed 2018 draft picks Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison. ...

In other moves reported by the AP: Guard Tyreke Evans agreed to a one-year, $12-million deal with Indiana. ...

Veteran forward Jeff Green is leaving Cleveland and agreed to a one-year, $2.5-million deal with Washington. ...

Forward Kevon Looney will re-sign with Golden State on a one-year, minimum-salary contract. ...

Guard Michael Carter-Williams agreed to a one-year, $1.745 million contract with Houston.

WNBA

Win streak snapped by unlikely foe

The 1-16 Indiana Fever snapped the defending WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx’s seven-game winning streak, 71-59. The Fever won their first regular-season game at the Target Center since 2011. ...

Etc.

The Seattle Storm won 77-62 at New York to move into a tie with Phoenix atop the WNBA.

