NBA: Wizards targeting Dwight Howard after Nets agree to buyout

The Brooklyn Nets reached a buyout agreement with veteran center Dwight Howard, who was acquired from Charlotte in a June 20 trade, according to a Washington Post report.
Howard is expected to sign with the Washington Wizards for the $5.3-million mini-midlevel exception when the trade and buyout become official after the NBA moratorium ends at 9:01 p.m. PDT Friday.
Etc.
Utah locked up 22-year-old restricted free-agent guard Dante Exum with a three-year extension worth around $33 million, the Associated Press reported. ...
Michael Porter Jr., the 14th overall pick in this year’s draft, signed a rookie contract with Denver. ...
The Nuggets traded forward Wilson Chandler and a future second-round draft pick to Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. ...
Chicago signed 2018 draft picks Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison. ...
In other moves reported by the AP: Guard Tyreke Evans agreed to a one-year, $12-million deal with Indiana. ...
Veteran forward Jeff Green is leaving Cleveland and agreed to a one-year, $2.5-million deal with Washington. ...
Forward Kevon Looney will re-sign with Golden State on a one-year, minimum-salary contract. ...
Guard Michael Carter-Williams agreed to a one-year, $1.745 million contract with Houston.
WNBA
Win streak snapped by unlikely foe
The 1-16 Indiana Fever snapped the defending WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx’s seven-game winning streak, 71-59. The Fever won their first regular-season game at the Target Center since 2011. ...
Etc.
The Seattle Storm won 77-62 at New York to move into a tie with Phoenix atop the WNBA.