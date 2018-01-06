Watch Titans QB Marcus Mariota complete a touchdown pass to himself

In an NFL rarity, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota completed a six-yard touchdown pass to himself during the third quarter of an AFC wild-card playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday afternoon.

Facing third and goal from the six-yard line, Mariota scrambled to his left to avoid pressure and turned upfield toward the goal line.

Just before he crossed the line of scrimmage, Mariota tried to loft a pass over two defenders into the end zone, but Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis blocked the attempt.

The ball caromed back toward the line of scrimmage, where Mariota reached to his left while on the move, caught the ball and then stumbled to the corner of the goal line, diving into the end zone for a touchdown.

That would be a six-yard completion from Mariota to Mariota for six points. It closed the Titans’ deficit to 21-10 following the point-after kick.

It appears to be only the second time in NFL history that a quarterback has completed a scoring pass to himself. Brad Johnson was credited with the first in 1997.

Johnson, playing with the Minnesota Vikings during a game against the Carolina Panthers, attempted a pass from the three-yard line during the fourth quarter that was deflected back to him by Ray Seals. Johnson ran to his right for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead. The Vikings would eventually win the game 21-14.