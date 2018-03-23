Eagles' Michael Bennett charged with injuring paraplegic woman after Super Bowl LI

Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for allegedly injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.
The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.
Authorities say Bennett was a spectator at the game in Houston when he tried to get onto the field immediately after the game to be with his brother, Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the Patriots at the time. Prosecutors say he pushed past security personnel, including a 66-year-old disabled woman who had told him to use a different entrance to access the field.
If convicted, Bennett could face a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, the district attorney's office said.
The Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month acquired Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks.