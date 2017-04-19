Tom Brady cites 'personal family matters' in skipping Patriots' visit to White House

The New England Patriots will be visiting the White House today to celebrate their come-from-behind Super Bowl victory, but the hero of the comeback win won’t make an appearance.

Quarterback Tom Brady issued a statement Wednesday morning explaining his absence, citing “personal family matters.”

According to the Boston Herald, Brady is tending to his mother, who’s in town battling illness.

This is not the first time Brady has missed a team visit to the White House following a Super Bowl victory. He also begged off due to a previous family commitment following the Patriots’ last Super Bowl win two years ago. He did make the trip to the White House after the Patriots’ first three championships and as a member of the University of Michigan 1997 national championship team.

Several other Patriots are opting to skip the White House visit for various reasons, some political and some personal. They include Alan Branch, Chris Long, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Martellus Bennett.

Brady is known to be good friends with President Trump, but has generally kept his political views private. Team owner Bob Kraft is a longtime friend of Trump’s.

The Patriots will be the first sports team to visit the White House with Trump in office.

