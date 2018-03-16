Former Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson signs five-year, $72-million contract with Jets

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who earned nearly $31 million the last two seasons while playing for the Rams, cashed in again Friday, signing a five-year, $72.5-million contract with the New York Jets.
Johnson is guaranteed $34 million, including a $20-million signing bonus, according to a published report.
Johnson, 28, played under the franchise tag in 2016 and 2017. He hit the free-agent market after the Rams traded for Pro Bowl cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, who will earn a combined $12.7 million this season and are under the Rams' control through 2019.
"It's my first time going through this process," Johnson, speaking about free agency, told the Jets' website. "It's quite an experience. You lose sleep and your agent is calling you every five minutes. But it worked out and I'm happy to be a Jet."
Johnson, who is 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, was a third-round draft pick by the Rams in 2012. He has intercepted 18 passes in six seasons, seven in 2015.
Johnson intercepted one pass in 2016 and two last season. He returned one for a touchdown in the opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
Johnson will be reunited with Jets defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, a member of the Rams' staff from 2012-16 who served as Johnson's position coach in 2015 and 2016.