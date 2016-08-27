10:45 p.m.: That's all, folks, at least for the official part of the program. Partying might go deep into the night. Thanks, Rio.

10:40 p.m.: A taste of Carnival, some fireworks, some confetti. Athletes dancing with the performers.Exuberant and vibrant ending.

10:25 p.m.: Olympic flame is extinguished. Now, much dancing and merriment.

10:20 p.m.: IOC President Thomas Bach declares the Rio Games closed, calls upon world's youth to reassemble in Tokyo in four years.

10:16 p.m.: Bach says Rio Olympics will leave a "unique legacy." Seems to be the say-nothing equivalent of calling someone is 'nice.'

10:15 p.m.: International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach praises unifying effect of athletes living and competing together at the Games. The scene of the two livid Mongolian wrestling coaches stripping in protest of a bronze-medal match result earlier Sunday and being escorted out by police wasn't quite in line with that lofty ideal.

10 p.m.: Rio 2016 chief Carlos Arthur Nuzman continues the Olympic spin by saying the rain is coming to celebrate. It looks like it's actually just making everyone cold.

9:55 p.m.: Tokyo offers a teaser about its Olympics. Looks pretty cool, actually.

9:47 p.m.: Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes booed as he's introduced.

9:45 p.m.: Now for the flag handover ceremony from Rio de Janeiro to Tokyo. Here's hoping they complete the exchange better than the U.S. men's 400-meter relay team exchanged the baton.

9:35 p.m.: Coming up soon: a ceremony recognizing the Games' volunteers -- that workforce was one of the trouble spots for the event in both numbers and training -- then then Olympic flag will be lowered.

9:25 p.m.: Medal ceremony for marathon top three. Way cool.

9:15 p.m.: Now: a tribute to lacemaking. Really. As for the Olympic channel, will it show everything on delay, as NBC did?

9:12 p.m.: Next up: a heart-pounding segment on ... the launch of Olympic channel. At least the athletes have the waves of cold rain to keep them awake.

9:05 p.m.: The athletes have entered. Was wondering if they'd get into the stadium before the next Olympics. Hey, PyeongChang Games are only, what, 18 months away!

8:50 p.m.: Rain really coming down hard. Many athletes wearing ponchos, jackets with hoods.

8:40 p.m.: Inside the Games is reporting that major electrical problems at Maracana Stadium have required the use of generators to keep the show going.

8:35 p.m.: No sign yet of the shirtless Tongan guy from the Opening Ceremony. Did NBC delay his entrance, like it has delayed everything else??

8:30 p.m.: Loads of the big-name U.S. athletes have already departed Rio de Janeiro, including Katie Ledecky, Michael Phelps and, uh, Ryan Lochte. Simone Biles, however, is still here and is the U.S. flag-bearer.

8:25 p.m.: Athletes still parading in. Line looks as long as I'm anticipating the airline check-in line will be tomorrow morning at GIG.

8:20 p.m.: 'Heroes of the Games'--the athletes--enter the stadium. Colorful display.

8:15 p.m.: The closing ceremony is underway on a rainy night in Rio de Janeiro. Maracana Stadium is about two-thirds full, continuing the Games-long problem with empty seats.

The 2016 Summer Olympics come to an today, with the closing ceremony scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Pacific time at Maracana Stadium.

You will not be able to watch it on TV, however, until 7 p.m. on NBC, with coverage scheduled to end at 9:30. So, some things could be edited out for time.

As usual, the closing ceremony will end with the official handover of the Olympic flag to Yuriko Koike, governor of Tokyo, host of the 2020 Games, and the extinguishing of the Olympic flame.

And, no, Ryan Lochte is not expected to be there.