Mt. SAC will host 2020 U.S. Olympic track trials

Mt. San Antonio College will be the site for the 2020 U.S. Olympic track and field qualifying finals, USA Track and Field announced on Wednesday.

The 10-day event is scheduled for June 19-28 in 2020.

Mt. SAC is undergoing a $62-million upgrade for its stadium that will allow a seating capacity of 21,000.

Hilmer Lodge Stadium was the site for the 1960 Olympic trials.

Twenty world records have been set at the stadium, in Walnut in eastern Los Angeles County. The stadium upgrade is scheduled to be finished by 2019.