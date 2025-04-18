Prep talk: Mt. SAC Relays are set for Saturday

Mt Miguel High’s Brandon Arrington, second from right, wins the 100 meters at the Arcadia Invitational.

One week after great performances at the Arcadia Invitational, the Mt. SAC Relays at Mt. San Antonio College take center state on Saturday.

Among the entrants is the state’s fastest sprinter, defending state champion Brandon Arrington from Mt. Miguel High. He’s run 10.24 seconds in the 100 meters and 20.35 in the 200 this year and won both at Arcadia. Jack Stadlman of Temecula Valley, the top 400 runner, is entered in the 200.

High jumper JJ Harel of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, who stopped workouts for two weeks and missed Arcadia, could be back on Saturday. He resumed training this week.

Advertisement

Servite’s outstanding relay teams are expected to compete after winning twice last week. Leo Francis of Santa Margarita is in the long jump after winning at Arcadia last week. …

The Collision All-Star basketball games will take place Saturday at St. Bernard. The girls’ game is at 3:30 p.m. and the boys’ game at 5:30 p.m.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.