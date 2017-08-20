Rams defense remains a mystery halfway through preseason

The Rams offense showed significant progress in a victory over the Oakland Raiders, an encouraging development for a franchise that featured the NFL’s least productive unit the last two seasons.

But what about the Rams defense?

Though generally pleased after two preseason victories, coach Sean McVay on Sunday acknowledged concern because many key players have not been on the field together in a game in Wade Phillips’ new 3-4 scheme.

Lineman Aaron Donald, seeking to become the NFL’s highest paid defensive player, remains a holdout. There is no indication that he will report before Saturday’s game against the Chargers at the Coliseum, or by the Sept. 10 season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Linebackers Robert Quinn and Mark Barron and cornerback Kayvon Webster did not play against the Dallas Cowboys and the Raiders because of unspecified issues. Slot cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was held out against the Raiders.

“It does make it a little more difficult because of the importance of those guys playing together — the calls, the communication,” McVay said during a news conference. “Just like anything else on offense, you talk about those defensive guys having that continuity, being able to play together.”

McVay praised other players for making the most of their opportunities. But he and Phillips have been unable to fully evaluate the defense because of the missing parts.

With the exception of Donald, those players have at least been on the field together during offseason workouts, a June minicamp and training camp practices.

“But it’s still not a game,” McVay said.

The Rams — with a starting line that featured tackle Michael Brockers and ends Ethan Westbrooks and Louis Trinca-Pasat — limited the Cowboys to 10 points. However, that was against an offense without quarterback Dak Prescott and other stars.

The Raiders played their starters for most of the first half in Saturday’s 24-21 Rams victory. Quarterback Derek Carr passed for two touchdowns and completed a long throw to Amari Cooper.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson provided a highlight for the Rams with an interception that set up a touchdown.

But there is still work to be done before playing the Colts in three weeks, Johnson said.

“We’re not there, where we’re at , where we want to be,” he said when asked about the defense. “Looking good for the most part but we’ve got until September 10 to go out there and showcase everything.”

The third preseason game is typically the last one in which coaches play starters. So will Quinn, Barron and Webster play against the Chargers at the Coliseum?

McVay said that would be determined later in the week.

Having all of them available for the opener remains paramount.

“In a perfect world you would like those guys to get more reps together, but not at the expense of setting them back where they might not be healthy for the September 10th date against the Colts,” he said.

Etc.

McVay said receiver Mike Thomas was in concussion protocol and that linebacker Carlos Thompson (ankle) is expected to be sidelined “a couple weeks.” Safety Lamarcus Joyner, who left the game against the Raiders in the first quarter because of an apparent injury, could have returned but was held out, McVay said. ... Receiver Tavon Austin has not practiced since suffering a hamstring injury nearly three weeks ago. “It’s a day-to-day deal,” McVay said. “Ideally you’d like for him to be able to play this week. If not, then that’ll be a conversation that we have moving forward in terms of how you handle him with Green Bay,” in the final preseason game. … Offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur called plays in the second half against the Raiders, McVay said. … The Rams are scheduled to practice Monday, a few hours after the solar eclipse. “I might have to take a look and see what’s going on with that,” McVay said. “But I just recently heard about that [Saturday] night on the plane, which is embarrassing but true.”

