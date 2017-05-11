Rams waive quarterback Aaron Murray

The Rams continued to shuffle their roster Thursday, waiving quarterback Aaron Murray.

Murray, who played in college at Georgia and was a fifth-round draft pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014, had agreed to terms with the Rams in March.

Starter Jared Goff and backup Sean Mannion are the only quarterbacks under contract on the roster.

Former South Carolina quarterback Dylan Thompson, who had a stint with the Rams last season, Matt Davis from Southern Methodist and Bryan Scott from Occidental College are on the roster for the Rams’ two-day rookie minicamp, which begins Friday at Cal Lutheran.

