Jared Goff gets comfortable, if only for a moment, in the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Cowboys

A much less nerve-wracking scene surrounded Rams quarterback Jared Goff on Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

A year ago, an eager crowd filled the Coliseum to see the Rams play the Cowboys in the first NFL game in Southern California in more than two decades — and to see Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft.

Goff came off the bench and played two forgettable series

“There was 90,000 people at a preseason game, so I was a little wide-eyed at first,” Goff recalled this week. “But I feel good now.

“I feel more excited and I’m ready to get out there and just run some plays – just get out there and see a real defense, maybe get hit a couple times, just go through some things that you go through in a real game and just kind of get back into that feel.”

Goff again played only two series, but this time produced a touchdown in the Rams’ 13-10 victory over the Cowboys in a stadium that featured large swaths of empty seats.

New coach Sean McVay no doubt saw some bright spots and some areas of concern in his first game.

On offense, Goff avoided turnovers and sacks and rookie receiver Cooper Kupp and rookie tight end Gerald Everett made a few good catches. Running back Todd Gurley rushed for only four yards in four carries – about equaling his entire 2016 preseason workload – and other Rams running backs fumbled multiple times.

A Rams defense without several starters, including linebackers Robert Quinn and Mark Barron and cornerback Kayvon Webster, fared well against a Cowboys offense that did not include starting quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott or receiver Dez Bryant.

The Rams have remaining preseason games against the Oakland Raiders, Chargers and Green Bay Packers to hone their strengths and work out their problems before the Sept. 12 season opener against the Indianapolis Colts at the Coliseum.

The Rams addressed a major concern on Friday when they acquired receiver Sammy Watkins in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. Watkins, who will give the Rams and Goff a legitimate deep-ball threat, arrived in Los Angeles a few hours before kickoff and watched the game in street clothes.

Watkins said he was “100% healthy” and that the foot injury that sidelined him part of last season and required surgery was “out the door.”

“I just can’t wait to watch the game and get out there and learn the offense and really get started,” he said outside the locker room before the game.

Watkins will begin practicing on Monday.

The same probably cannot be said of star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who has been absent since the start of training camp because of a contract dispute.

McVay and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips have downplayed how Donald’s continued absence is affecting the implementation of Phillips’ 3-4 defense. The Rams also lost lineman Dominque Easley for the season because of a knee injury.

The starting defensive line on Saturday featured tackle Michael Brockers flanked by Ethan Westbrooks and Louis Trinca-Pasat.

Last season against the Cowboys, the Rams trailed by 17 points at halftime before coming back for a 28-24 victory that fans, players and coaches celebrated as if they had won a playoff game.

Goff played two second-quarter series, one that ended with an interception and another that ended with a sack.

McVay said this week that Goff would probably play six to 10 plays.

“In a perfect world, you’re talking about getting a few first downs and being able to sustain a drive and get some plays together,” McVay said Friday.

On Saturday’s first play, Goff’s short pass to receiver Robert Woods fell incomplete. The Cowboys stuffed Gurley for a three-yard loss on second down and Goff then completed a nine-yard pass to Gurley.

There wasn’t much time to reflect on the three-and-out.

The Cowboys fumbled the ensuing punt and Rams linebacker Josh Forrest recovered the ball at Dallas’ 33-yard-line.

On second down, Goff made his best play.

He faked a hand-off to his right and then rolled left, finding Kupp for a 19-yard gain.

Two plays later, on third-and-six from the nine, Goff completed a pass to Woods on a slant route. Woods fumbled when he was hit, but Kupp recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

That was it for Goff. He completed three of four passes for 34 yards.

Goff gave way to Sean Mannion, who passed for three touchdowns in last year’s victory over the Cowboys.

Mannion completed 18 of 25 passes for 144 yards.

