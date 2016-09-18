Rams who must deliver: It all starts with the quarterback

Quarterback Case Keenum. After an unproductive performance in the opener at San Francisco, Keenum said he must stop overthinking and trust himself to make the right decisions. Keenum completed 14 of 23 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in a victory over the Seahawks last season.

Running back Todd Gurley. He did not look like the reigning offensive rookie of the year against the 49ers. The Seahawks will load the box to stop him, but the offensive line and Gurley must find a way to gain yardage. If not, the passing game is probably doomed again.

Defensive ends Robert Quinn and William Hayes. The Rams have done a fairly decent job of controlling Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Quinn, Hayes, Eugene Sims and other edge rushers must make sure they do not let him use his mobility to get outside the pocket and make plays.

WATCH OUT FOR ...

Quarterback Russell Wilson. He suffered an ankle sprain last week against Miami but that is not expected to severely affect a player who has never missed an NFL game. Wilson is regarded a better passer out of the pocket than in it. He completed 27 of 43 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, in the opener.

Receiver Doug Baldwin. The former Stanford receiver caught 14 touchdown passes in 2015. He started this season fast with nine receptions for 92 yards, including the game-winning touchdown in Seattle’s home opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Safety Kam Chancellor. At 6 feet 3 and 225 pounds, Chancellor is a presence who will line up close to the line to stop Rams back Todd Gurley. The Seahawks invested heavily in Chancellor, fellow safety Earl Thomas and cornerback Richard Sherman, who are experienced members of a premier secondary.

