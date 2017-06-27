Derek Carr's new $125-million contract bodes well for Rams quarterback Jared Goff

Rams quarterback Jared Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL draft, will earn $6.3 million in salary and bonuses this season.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NFL draft, will carry a salary-cap number of $24.4 million in his 15th season.

On Tuesday, both said they were happy for Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who last week signed a five-year, $125-million extension with $70 million in guarantees. The deal averages about $25 million per year, increasing the scale for quarterback compensation.

“Awesome to see that happen to a guy like him in this league,” Goff said during a teleconference for the American Century Championship golf tournament. “Obviously, great for guys like myself and younger quarterbacks.”

Said Palmer: “That’s obviously a life-changer. … It’s great for Jared and this young group of QBs. It’s just continues to go up.”

Carr, a second-round pick in the 2014 draft, signed his extension after his third pro season. He earned about $1.5 million in 2016, according to overthecap.com.

Goff is playing under a four-year, $28-million contract that included an $18.5-million bonus. Because he was a first-round pick, the Rams have the option of picking up a fifth-year option.

Mark Rypien, a Super Bowl MVP who played quarterback in the NFL from the late 1980s through 2001, said Carr’s signing was “great” for Goff.

“Two or three years down the road, it’s going to be amazing for him,” Rypien said.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein