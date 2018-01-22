Rams quarterback Jared Goff named to Pro Bowl, replacing Eagles' Carson Wentz

Rams quarterback Jared Goff on Monday was named to the Pro Bowl, replacing Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL draft, was a first alternate for the all-star exhibition after balloting by fans, players and coaches.
Wentz, the second pick in the 2016 draft, suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Rams in December. The Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the NFC championship game to earn a berth in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.
Goff, voted the NFL's most improved player by the Pro Football Writers of America, helped lead the Rams to the NFC West title and their first playoff appearance since 2004. He completed 62% of his passes for 3,804 yards and 28 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.
Rams running back Todd Gurley, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, return specialist Pharoh Cooper, punter Johhny Hekker and snapper Jake McQuaide also are scheduled to participate in Sunday's Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla.
Kicker Greg Zuerlein, who underwent back surgery in December, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald were voted to the Pro Bowl but neither is participating because of injury.