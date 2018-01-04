Rams will play a 'home' game in Mexico City during 2018 season

After playing games in London in each of the last two seasons, the Rams’ international travel itinerary will change in 2018.

The Rams will play a game in Mexico City, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

The NFL requires teams playing in temporary facilities to play one “home” game as a part of the league’s International Series. The Rams are scheduled to play at the Coliseum through the 2019 season before moving into a new Inglewood Stadium.

The Rams’ opponent in Mexico City will come from its pool of home opponents, which were announced last week.

The Rams home opponents are NFC West division members — the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks — and the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2016, the Rams lost to the New York Giants at Twickenham Stadium. This season, the Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals at Twickenham Stadium in Week 7.

The Rams (11-5) won the NFC West, and they play host to the Atlanta Falcons (10-6) on Saturday in a wild-card round playoff game at the Coliseum.