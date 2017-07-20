Rams add third quarterback to roster, agreeing to terms with veteran Dan Orlovsky

The Rams announced Thursday that they had agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Dan Orlovsky, giving them three quarterbacks for the start of training camp next week.

Second-year pro Jared Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, is the starter. Third-year pro Sean Mannion is the backup.

Orlovsky, 33, has been a backup for the Detroit Lions the last three seasons. He has not played in a game since 2015.

Orlovsky, a fifth-round draft pick by the Lions in 2005, has had two stints with the Lions and also has played for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Orlovsky has passed for 3,132 yards and 15 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions.

CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein