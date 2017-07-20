Rams add third quarterback to roster, agreeing to terms with veteran Dan Orlovsky

The Rams announced Thursday that they had agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Dan Orlovsky, giving them three quarterbacks for the start of training camp next week.
Second-year pro Jared Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, is the starter. Third-year pro Sean Mannion is the backup.
Orlovsky, 33, has been a backup for the Detroit Lions the last three seasons. He has not played in a game since 2015.
Orlovsky, a fifth-round draft pick by the Lions in 2005, has had two stints with the Lions and also has played for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Orlovsky has passed for 3,132 yards and 15 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions.
