With NFL draft on the horizon, the Rams appear to be set at quarterback

As the Rams prepare for the NFL draft, The Times will examine their roster. Part 7 of 8: quarterbacks.
During an offseason that included Kirk Cousins signing an unprecedented, fully guaranteed $84-million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, and nonstop speculation about at least five quarterbacks as first-round NFL draft prospects, the Rams were a portrait of contentment regarding their quarterback situation.
Jared Goff, a top-10 passer in his second pro season, is under control at a bargain $7.6 million next season, which enabled the Rams to make multiple offseason moves for high-salaried stars such as cornerback Aqib Talib and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.
"We really love where Jared's at," general manager Les Snead said during the NFL owners meetings. "The thing with him is too keep continuing to evolve, and stay healthy."
Goff, 23, intends to build on his performance last season, when he helped lead the Rams to the NFC West title and their first playoff appearance since 2004.
Goff passed for 3,804 yards and 28 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.
With a season of experience in coach Sean McVay's system, Goff said one of his goals for 2018 is to master the offense and become "an extension of the coaching staff" on the field.
Backup Sean Mannion has not had much opportunity during his first three NFL seasons, but the former Oregon State standout demonstrated at times during preseason games that he could perform capably if called upon.
The Rams claimed Brandon Allen off waivers last season.
Allen played in college at Arkansas and was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. During the 2017 preseason, he completed 38 of 58 passes for 516 yards and three touchdowns, with three interceptions.
Quarterbacks under contract*: Goff ($7.6 million), Mannion ($1 million), Allen ($630,000).
Free agents: The Rams are regarded as possible Super Bowl contenders with a quarterback trio that costs less than $10 million. They probably won't be in the market for a free agent unless Goff, Mannion or Allen suffers an injury.
Draft: The Rams made a historic trade to move up and select Goff with the first pick in the 2016 draft. Their focus this year might be finding young offensive linemen who can protect him in the future.
Roster decisions: Goff eventually will be due for a massive extension. Mannion, a third-round draft pick in 2015, is in the final year of his rookie contract. Allen is under control through 2019.
